2024 safety Brandon Jacob lands offer from Alabama
The Alabama coaching staff has offered 17 safeties in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Recently, 2024 safety Brandon Jacob was added to the list.
Jacob plays for Evans High School in Orlando, Florida. As a junior, he tallied 69 tackles and five interceptions. He was also a member of a Evans defense that also had Miami signee Markeith Williams.
He has taken seven unofficial visits to various programs so far. Four of which were to UCF and Florida State. The possibility of remaining in state will be something to monitor as his recruitment unfolds. It will also be intriguing to see if Jacob makes a trip to Tuscaloosa before the start of his senior season.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Brandon Jacob’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
62
38
Rivals
4
234
50
18
ESPN
4
289
42
21
On3 Recruiting
4
224
27
20
247 Composite
4
291
44
24
Vitals
Hometown
Orlando, Florida
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-2
Weight
170
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on February 8, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Extremely Blessed And Honored To Receive An Offer From The University Of Alabama @BAMACoachG @Coach_TRob @AlabamaFTBL @EvanshsFootball @Andrew_Ivins @CoachAJBrooks @KiddRyno_Rivals @ChadSimmons_ #RollTide #BAMA pic.twitter.com/s4AmFZFQn9
— Brandon Jacob 4⭐️ DB (@Thereallkingbj_) February 8, 2023