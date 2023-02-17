2024 safety Brandon Jacob lands offer from Alabama

The Alabama coaching staff has offered 17 safeties in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Recently, 2024 safety Brandon Jacob was added to the list.

Jacob plays for Evans High School in Orlando, Florida. As a junior, he tallied 69 tackles and five interceptions. He was also a member of a Evans defense that also had Miami signee Markeith Williams.

He has taken seven unofficial visits to various programs so far. Four of which were to UCF and Florida State. The possibility of remaining in state will be something to monitor as his recruitment unfolds. It will also be intriguing to see if Jacob makes a trip to Tuscaloosa before the start of his senior season.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Brandon Jacob’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

62

38

Rivals

4

234

50

18

ESPN

4

289

42

21

On3 Recruiting

4

224

27

20

247 Composite

4

291

44

24

 

Vitals

Hometown

Orlando, Florida

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-2

Weight

170

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on February 8, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

