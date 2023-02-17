2024 safety Brandon Jacob lands offer from Alabama

The Alabama coaching staff has offered 17 safeties in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Recently, 2024 safety Brandon Jacob was added to the list.

Jacob plays for Evans High School in Orlando, Florida. As a junior, he tallied 69 tackles and five interceptions. He was also a member of a Evans defense that also had Miami signee Markeith Williams.

He has taken seven unofficial visits to various programs so far. Four of which were to UCF and Florida State. The possibility of remaining in state will be something to monitor as his recruitment unfolds. It will also be intriguing to see if Jacob makes a trip to Tuscaloosa before the start of his senior season.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Brandon Jacob’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 62 38 Rivals 4 234 50 18 ESPN 4 289 42 21 On3 Recruiting 4 224 27 20 247 Composite 4 291 44 24

Vitals

Hometown Orlando, Florida Projected Position Safety Height 6-2 Weight 170 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on February 8, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Auburn

Colorado

Florida

UCF

Kentucky

Miami

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire