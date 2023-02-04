2024 running back Jordan Marshall announces top-four schools
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.
2024 running back, and a Tennessee prospect, Jordan Marshall announced his top-four schools.
Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and Wisconsin are Marshall’s top-four schools.
The 5-foot-10, 193-pound Marshall is from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He attended Tennessee’s junior day on Jan. 28. The Vols offered a scholarship to Marshall on June 12, 2022.
The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under Heupel.
Heupel has compiled a 18-8 (10-6 SEC) record, including one bowl win, in two seasons as the Vols’ head coach.
Where Josh Heupel’s Tennessee offense ranks nationally in 2022
2022 early signing period: A look at the Vols’ signees