2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is set; here's who'll be at Detroit Golf Club

The field for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic is almost set, with 151 spots accounted for as of Friday night. There’s a bit of everything for Detroit golf fans: 10 of the top 50 in the World Golf Rankings, seven major winners, three previous Rocket Mortgage Classic winners and a pair of precocious youngsters.

The tournament, returning to Detroit Golf Club for the sixth time, will be held from June 25-30, with the first round teeing off on Thursday. Among the top ranked golfers coming to town are Cameron Young (No. 23 in the world ranks), Tom Kim (No. 26), Chris Kirk (No. 30) and, of course, Rickie Fowler, who is ranked No. 49 and the defending Rocket Mortgage Classic champ after last year’s epic three-way playoff victory.

Other previous winners returning to Detroit include Cam Davis, who took the trophy in 2021, and Nate Lashley, who won it as the third alternate in 2019, leading wire-to-wire.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic will also feature several major winners, in Stewart Cink (2009 British Open), Jason Dufner (2013 PGA Championship), Zach Johnson (2007 Masters, 2015 British Open), Francesco Molinari (2018 British Open), Webb Simpson (2012 U.S. Open), Jimmy Walker (2016 PGA Championship) and Gary Woodland (2019 U.S Open).

On the other end of the experience spectrum, Detroit Golf Club will welcome 15-year-old Miles Russell on a sponsor’s exemption for his PGA Tour debut. The high school freshman from Jacksonville Florida finished 20th at the LECOM Suncoast Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour in April. Also making his PGA Tour debut will be Neal Shipley, who has already finished as low amateur at the Masters and the U.S. Open this year. The 2023 U.S. Amateur runner-up turned pro this week.

The final five spots will be up for grabs on Sunday and Monday, with one spot available through the John Shippen National Golf Invitational, a 36-hole tournament at Detroit Golf Club on Saturday and Sunday, and the final four settled through Monday’s qualifiers.

The 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field

(as of Friday night)

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

Baddeley, Aaron

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Erik

Berger, Daniel

Bhatia, Akshay

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Campillo, Jorge

Campos, Rafael

Cauley, Bud

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clanton, Luke +

Cole, Eric

Coody, Parker

Coody, Pierceson

Crowe, Trace

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Dougherty, Kevin

Dufner, Jason +

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Duncan, Tyler

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Endycott, Harrison

Fishburn, Patrick

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Furr, Wilson

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Gutschewski, Scott

Hadley, Chesson

Hale, Jr., Blaine

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Højgaard, Nicolai

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Jaeger, Stephan

James, Ben +

Johnson, Zach

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Knowles, Philip

Kohles, Ben

Koivun, Jackson +

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

MacIntyre, Robert

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Kyle #

McCormick, Ryan

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

NeSmith, Matt

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Pereda, Raul

Phillips, Chandler

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Russell, Miles +

Ryder, Sam

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Shelton, Robby

Shipley, Neal +

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Springer, Hayden

Stevens, Sam

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Teater, Josh

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tosti, Alejandro

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Jimmy +

Wallace, Matt

Whaley, Vince

Whitney, Tom

Wilkinson, Tim

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

Zalatoris, Will

+ denotes Sponsor Exemption

# denotes Section Champion

