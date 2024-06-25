2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Here are the events this week at Detroit Golf Club

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is returning to the Detroit Golf Club for its sixth iteration. The tournament, featuring 156 golfers, begins Thursday, but there will be events on Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Tommy Johnson, 5, waits for Rickie Fowler to make his way to hole 15 during the fourth round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Johnson wore his orange shirt to match Fowler.

Tuesday: First Tee — Greater Detroit Youth Clinic

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Driving range behind the clubhouse.

TV/Streaming: None.

The buzz: "The First Tee – Greater Detroit Youth Golf Clinic presented by PGA TOUR Superstore will provide elementary and middle school-aged youth with an opportunity to learn fundamental golf skills and tips from PGA TOUR Teaching Professionals," according to a release from Rocket Companies. "This [Watch & Learn] format will allow participants to observe as the pros hit balls and talk through their shots. No equipment is required."

Tuesday: Area 313 Celebrity Scramble

Former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson waves at fans during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Detroit Golf Club.

TV/Streaming: None.

The buzz: The Area 313 Celebration Scramble pits six four-player teams against each other in a three-hole exhibition match over Nos. 14-16 at Detroit Golf Club. In addition to the usual golfing celebrities, such as Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo and Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson, the event will feature WWE wrestler "The Miz," Sam Merrill of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson and former Michigan and NBA star Chris Webber.

Wednesday: Detroit Community Days and Delta Dental Pro-Am

When: Gates open at 6:45 a.m.

Where: Detroit Golf Club.

TV/Streaming: None.

The buzz: "Returning for the third straight year, Detroit Community Days presented by Jeep® will offer all fans complimentary admission and parking for the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s special events on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26. The brand will showcase its Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee models on site," according to a release from Rocket Companies. "On Wednesday, June 26, fans can get up close to the action and watch PGA TOUR professionals playing in a relaxed setting throughout the day during the Delta Dental Pro-Am at the Rocket Mortgage Classic."

Rickie Fowler lines up his first swing at hole 15 at the AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

THE BIG NAMES: 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is set; here's who'll be at Detroit Golf Club

Thursday - Sunday: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rickie Fowler is the defending champion, and Willie Mack III earned a berth by winning the weekend's John Shippen Invitational. The final four spots were decided in a qualifying tournament Monday, with Brandon Berry, Nick Bienz, Angelo Giantsopoulous and Danny Guise making the cut.

When: Gates open at 6:45 a.m.

Where: Detroit Golf Club.

TV: Thursday & Friday — Golf Channel (3-6 p.m.); Saturday/Sunday — Golf Channel (1-3 p.m.), CBS (3-6 p.m.).

Streaming: ESPN+.

Thursday: First Round play starts on 1st and 10th tees; hospitality food and beverage begins 11 a.m.

Friday: Second Round play starts at 1st and 10th tees; hospitality food and beverage begins 11 a.m.

Saturday: Third Round gates open: 7:15 a.m., play starts on 1st tee; hospitality food and beverage begins 11 a.m.

Sunday: Final Round gates open: 7:15 a.m., play starts on 1st tee; hospitality food and beverage begins 11 a.m.; trophy presentation on 18th green following the conclusion of play.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic: Events this week at Detroit Golf Club