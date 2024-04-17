2024 Rochester boys golf teams at a glance

Apr. 17—Head coach: Lance Dahl. Assistants: Tim O'Neill, Sam Gill.

Last season: Won the regular season-ending Big Nine Conference meet (309) by three strokes over Mayo. Placed 3rd at Section 1-3A meet (299-307—606), just five shots back of section champ Mayo.

Key returners: Soph. Brennan Weckwerth, senior Bo Bondy, junior Ryker Hansen, freshman Boston Collins.

Outlook: The Panthers have high hopes with some talented players returning from last year's Big Nine Conference championship team that placed third at the Section 1-3A meet, just five shots back of first place. Century did its top two scorers golfers to graduation — Jacob Shamblin (77.9 avg.) and Shawn Erickson (77.9) — but it returns its other four players who were in the lineup for the conference and section meets. They are: sophomore Brennan Weckwerth (78.1), senior Bo Bondy (84.9), junior Ryker Hansen (83.6) and freshman Boston Collins (85.9, played 16 varsity rounds as an eighth-grader). Weckwerth is the team's top returning scorer. Ten of his 17 rounds were in the 70s and only one of his 17 rounds was higher than an 83. He is one of the Panthers' three captains, along with Bondy and Hansen. Coach Dahl said seniors Justin Sutton and Mitchell Poncelet, and junior Kaine Severson will be key varsity contributors this year, too.

Coach Dahl says: "This season we're looking to continue to build on a culture of not only winning but also being a team that leaves a positive impression with everone we come in contact with. As a coach, I know how fortunate I am to have this group of student athletes/parents to work for/with. It will be fun to watch all the top guys push each other to perform their best for the team."

ROSTER

Seniors — Bo Bondy, Maxwell Oftedahl, Mitchell Poncelet, Peter Schuler, Justin Sutton. Juniors — Ryker Hansen, Ashton Schuder, Kaine Severson, Owyn Tomminello, Richard Wengert. Sophomores — Dominic Pickett, Brennan Weckwerth. Freshmen — Boston Collins, Cashus Hetland, Finnegan Oftedahl, Samuel Trotter. Eighth-graders — Chay Cunningham, Beckett DeGrote, Vance Hansen, Camden McJunkin, James Rice. Seventh-grader — Nathan McClelland.

Head coach: Scott Glandon. Assistants: Kaysie Otterness.

Last season: Finished 5th in Big Nine Conference meet, DNQ for final round of Section 1-3A meet.

Key returners: Jr. Brock Clarey (79.5 avg.), Jr. Ole Fevold, Jr. Drew Glandon.

Outlook: The Rockets had some young players gain big-meet experience a year ago, as now-juniors Clarey, Fevold and Glandon were all on JM's six-man varsity roster in the Section 1-3A meet as well as the Big Nine Conference meet, where JM placed fifth out of 12 teams. Clarey was JM's top player a year ago, with a 79.5 scoring average, including seven rounds in the 70s. His short game is one of his biggest strengths. Fevold (84.5) was also consistent, shooting just one round in the 90s, with his other 11 in the 70s or 80s. Coach Glandon said Fevold "has the most positive energy on the team. He does a great job of playing his game and analyzing his shots." Drew Glandon is one of JM's longest hitters off the tee and determined to be one of the best in the area this spring. All three of those juniors have played on the varsity since their freshman year.

Coach Glandon says: "We only had one senior come out for the team. We are young in a lot of areas but we do have some talent coming up. I am looking forward to us competing with the top teams in our conference and improving our scores as the season continues. We have the capability to have some low scores that will put us on the right track as we head in section play.

ROSTER

Seniors — Andrew Billadeau. Juniors — Alex Beck, Colin Beck, Brock Clarey, Peyton Eckhoff, Ole Fevold, Drew Glandon, Daniel Johnson, Adrian Thomas. Sophomores — Jaiden Hirvela, Pierce Jacobson, Cooper Torgrimson. Freshmen — Bennett Hanson, Drake Lozenski, Jacob Wiest. Eighth-graders — Shea Benjamin, Landon Eckhoff, Aiden Hookey, Wyatt Mowry, Derek Thomas.

Head coach: Jake Waldman. Assistants: Jeff Fritzjunker.

Last season: Finished 4th in the HVL championship, and 4th in Section 1-2A.

Key returners: Jr. Colton Rich (73.8 scoring average), Sr. Jack Bowron (85.9), Fr. Charlie Kor.

Outlook: The Eagles will feature a good blend of veterans and newcomers this season, as shown in their lineup for their season-opening meet last Saturday at Hayfield. Lourdes had one senior, two juniors, a sophomore and two freshmen in its top six. The Eagles are led by junior Colton Rich, the two-time defending Section 1-2A medalist. Rich tied for 10th at last year's state meet and his 73.8 average was the second-best in southeastern Minnesota. Senior Jack Bowron (85.9) and freshman Charlie Kor were also key contributors to the varsity a year ago. Junior Sam Theobald, sophomore Gavin Haugen and freshman Gavin Groettum were also in the lineup for Lourdes' opener at Hayfield over the weekend.

Head coach: Gunnar Olson.

Last season: Placed second (312) in the season-ending Big Nine Conference meet behind only Century. Won the Section 1-3A championship, shooting 299-302—601 to edge Albert Lea by two strokes. Placed 5th in the Class 3A state meet (315-301—616).

Key returners: Jr. Isaac Ahn (73.0 scoring avg., 2023 Post Bulletin Boys Golfer of the Year); Jr. Tim Sexton (77.3 avg.); Sr. Will Smith (80.4); Sr. Mikkel Norby (78.6); Sr. Dylan Maday (84.5).

Outlook: It's easy to see why Mayo won a section championship and advanced to state last spring for the first time in more than 20 years. The Spartans were incredibly deep; they had six players average 84.5 or better and lost just one of them — Jacob Brown (78.8) — to graduation. Mayo has five players back who helped the team place fifth at state, led by standout junior Isaac Ahn, who scored between 71 and 75 in every varsity round he played last season. Norby came up big for the Spartans in the postseason, too; his final-round 71 at the section meet is a big reason why the Spartans beat Albert Lea by two shots. Sexton (77.3), a junior, was also outstanding a year ago, shooting a low round of 68. Another senior, Owen Frick, played in eight varsity meets last year and will be a contributor again this spring.

Coach Olson says: "This experienced group brings considerable depth to our lineup. Each player consistently contributes top scores, giving us a robust and flexible roster where any of the six Spartans can help the team. Our primary goal this season is to build on our previous successes and continue our pattern of consistent improvement. We aim to maintain this growth mindset and be in peak form by season's end."

ROSTER

Seniors — Benjamin Condon, Owen Frick, Rees Grimsrud, Braylon Gurtner, Dylan Maday, Gavin Nickelsen, Mikkel Norby, Will Smith. Juniors — Isaac Ahn, Gabriel Dozois, Barrett Evers, Jeremy Haugen, Brayden Mallan, Tim Sexton. Sophomores — Henry Collura, Brodan Cothern, Will Gyarmaty, Jack Nienow, Aiden Theobald, Mason Ulland, Brandon VanDamme. Freshmen — Wyatt Brady, Charlie Cookman, Brody Enger, Colton Huseth, John Kachmarzinski, Sage Markham, Ethan Nelson, Arie Sather. Eighth-graders — Hunter Brenhaug, Nathan Dozois, Cameron Elmer. Seventh-graders — Peter Arendt, Morgan Isham.