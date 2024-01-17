2024 road game against Michigan shaping up to favor Texas

The Michigan Wolverines are the reigning champion of college football. They’re going to look different next season.

Several impact players for the Wolverines are departing, but it doesn’t look like the team is reloading like Texas has so far through the transfer portal. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is distracted with other possibilities.

Harbaugh has interviewed with two NFL franchises for head coaching positions this offseason. In contrast, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is winning in the transfer portal and making weaknesses strengths.

The Longhorns have addressed perhaps their biggest area of inexperience with three proven transfer receivers in Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond, Houston wideout Matthew Golden and Oregon State’s Silas Bolden.

On defense, Sarkisian and company have added a stat compiling edge rusher in Trey Moore and impact players in Clemson transfer safety Andrew Mukuba and Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire. That’s all three levels of the defense that Texas has addressed this season. And they may not be done.

Michigan and Texas have different areas of focus right now. The Longhorns are committed to building a championship contender for the upcoming season. They will look to follow their nonconference road win over Alabama with a similar win over Michigan in Ann Arbor in Week 2.

