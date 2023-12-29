2024 ReliaQuest Bowl: Four things to watch as Wisconsin tries to upset No. 13 LSU

WISCONSIN (7-5) VS. LSU (9-3)

When: 11 a.m. Monday.

Where: Raymond James Stadium.

TV: ESPN2 with Brian Custer (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analysis) and Lauren Sisler (sideline).

Radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and a state network with Matt Lepay (play-by-play), Mark Tauscher (analysis) and Patrick Herb (sideline).

Line: LSU by 10.

Series: LSU leads, 3-1.

Coaches: Luke Fickell (8-5, first full season; 71-30, seventh season overall) vs. LSU’s Brian Kelly (19-7, second season; (282-103, 34th season overall).

FOUR THINGS TO WATCH

Can UW's defense take advantage of LSU being without quarterback Jayden Daniels?

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier faces a difficult task in the ReliaQuest Bowl: filling in for Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, who opted to skip the game. Daniels was the catalyst of an offense that led the nation in scoring (46.4 ppg) and yards per game (547.8). Daniels is a terrific passer (40 touchdowns, four interceptions) and a dynamic runner (1,134 yards, 10 touchdowns). Nussmeier, a redshirt sophomore, is said to be an effective passer. He is not a threat to run, however, and is making his first college start. Nussmeier has completed 17 of 33 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown this season. In 17 games at LSU, he has passed for 1,325 yards and eight touchdowns. UW’s front seven must make Nussmeier uncomfortable in the pocket. If he has time to throw, Malik Nabers (86 catches, 1,546 yards, 14 touchdowns), Brian Thomas Jr. (60-1,079-15) and Kyren Lacy (24-463-7) could give UW’s secondary fits. “This is definitely the best receiver room we’ve played this year, maybe that I have played in college,” junior safety Hunter Wohler said. “A lot of explosive athletes. Very dynamic.”

The focus on LSU’s offense sometimes obscures the fact that the Tigers’ defense is porous

The Badgers have struggled to score in bunches in 2023 and closed the regular season at 22.8 points per game, the No. 7 mark in the Big Ten. The offense will be without center Tanor Bortolini, tailback Braelon Allen and wide receivers Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell in the bowl game. Those losses are significant, but LSU allows 163.8 rushing yards per game and has a young secondary. Opponents are averaging 409.2 total yards and 27.8 points per game. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai is good enough to get the ball to his receivers if given time and is running ability could cause LSU problems. The one player UW must control is linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. The sophomore leads the team in sacks (5 ½), tackles for loss (13), is fourth in tackles (71), third in hurries (six) and tied for second in passes broken up (five).

Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai should be able to find receivers if he is given time, and his running ability could cause LSU problems.

LSU has the ability to put teams away early; UW has gotten off to too many slow starts

LSU has outscored its opponents by an average of 9.2 points in the opening half. Wisconsin has held a halftime lead in just three games this season. UW’s defense has been outstanding in the second half of games, particularly down the stretch. The Badgers haven’t allowed a second-half touchdown since their 24-10 loss to Ohio State on Oct. 28. They have allowed a combined six second-half points in the last four games – three against Indiana and three against Nebraska.

Bowl games often are determined by which team chooses to work vs. enjoying the trip away from campus

LSU coach Brian Kelly mentioned recently his players are motivated to hit the 10-victory mark. UW’s players during the week made it clear that this game is important to them, particularly since they rallied to win the final two regular-season games. UW coach Luke Fickell’s message to the players has been that the motivated team will triumph. “It is about who cares more,” Wohler said. “Who wants it more and who is going to do the stuff throughout the week to be ready for when the ball kicks off. The guys are ready. We’re going to enjoy our time down here, but at the end of the day it is about winning. It is about beating LSU.”

HISTORY LESSON

Most UW fans likely remember where they were when UW opened the 2016 season against No. 5 LSU at Lambeau Field.

The Badgers, under second-year head coach Paul Chryst, pulled off a 16-14 victory in front of a raucous crowd of 77,823.

Corey Clement (21 carries, 86 yards, one TD) and Dare Ogunbowale (9-44) combined for 130 rushing yards; tight end Troy Fumagalli had seven catches for 100 yards; UW’s defense forced three turnovers and limited the Tigers to 257 yards; and Rafael Gaglianone drilled field goals of 30, 48 and 47 yards.

Gaglianone’s 47-yarder came with 3 minutes 47 seconds left and capped a 48-yard drive.

Safety D’Cota Dixon secured the victory with an interception with 57 seconds left.

The Badgers went on to finish 7-2 in the league and 11-3 overall that season.

DID YOU KNOW?

With LSU ranked No. 13 in both top 25 polls, the Badgers are facing a top 25 team in a bowl for the first time since the 2020 Rose Bowl against No. 7 Oregon. UW suffered a 28-27 loss to the Ducks.

UW’s last bowl victory over a top 25 team came in the 2017 Orange Bowl, a 34-24 decision over No. 11 Miami.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin vs. LSU: 4 things to watch in 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl, Jan. 1