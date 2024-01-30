2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl: Weigh-ins, measurements for the quarterbacks
The Washington Commanders will soon have a new head coach. Washington could have its new quarterback named before the end of this week. Will it be Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, or someone else?
While the Commanders are wrapping up their head coaching search this week, they will also have a presence at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The Senior Bowl is the official kickoff to the 2024 NFL draft.
New GM Adam Peters will be busy. It’s unknown if and when he will arrive at the Senior Bowl, but he will certainly be paying attention.
Washington holds the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Commanders are expected to take a quarterback. While none of the top three quarterbacks (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels) are in Mobile, there are several quality passers in town for the week.
If Washington chose to trade out of the No. 2 position, perhaps the Commanders could draft someone like Michael Penix Jr. of Washington or Bo Nix of Oregon. Both Penix and Nix are at the Senior Bowl.
Practice begins at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday. The players weighed in on Monday, and we review the size and measurements for the seven quarterbacks.
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
Height: 6024
Weight: 212
Hands: 10 3/8″
Arms: 33 5/8″
Wingspan: 81 3/8″
Oregon QB Bo Nix
Height: 6017
Weight: 218
Hands: 9 7/8″
Arms: 30 2/8″
Wingspan: 74 3/8″
Tennessee QB Joe Milton III
Height: 6050
Weight: 235
Hands: 10 3/8″
Arms: 33 1/8″
Wingspan: 80 5/8″
Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman
Height: 6010
Weight: 209
Hands: 9 5/8″
Arms: 30 7/8″
Wingspan: 75 2/8″
South Alabama QB Carter Bradley
Height: 6030
Weight: 218
Hands: 9 3/8″
Arms: 31 4/8″
Wingspan: 77″
Tulane QB Michael Pratt
Height: 6023
Weight: 216
Hands: 9″
Arms: 30 4/8″
Wingspan: 77″
Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler
Height: 6001
Weight: 219
Hands: 9 6/8″
Arms: 31 1/8″
Wingspan: 74 4/8″