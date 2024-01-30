Advertisement

2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl: Weigh-ins, measurements for the quarterbacks

Bryan Manning
·2 min read

The Washington Commanders will soon have a new head coach. Washington could have its new quarterback named before the end of this week. Will it be Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, or someone else?

While the Commanders are wrapping up their head coaching search this week, they will also have a presence at the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. The Senior Bowl is the official kickoff to the 2024 NFL draft.

New GM Adam Peters will be busy. It’s unknown if and when he will arrive at the Senior Bowl, but he will certainly be paying attention.

Washington holds the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Commanders are expected to take a quarterback. While none of the top three quarterbacks (Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels) are in Mobile, there are several quality passers in town for the week.

If Washington chose to trade out of the No. 2 position, perhaps the Commanders could draft someone like Michael Penix Jr. of Washington or Bo Nix of Oregon. Both Penix and Nix are at the Senior Bowl.

Practice begins at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday. The players weighed in on Monday, and we review the size and measurements for the seven quarterbacks.

 

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • Height: 6024

  • Weight: 212

  • Hands: 10 3/8″

  • Arms: 33 5/8″

  • Wingspan: 81 3/8″

Oregon QB Bo Nix

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10). Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  • Height: 6017

  • Weight: 218

  • Hands: 9 7/8″

  • Arms: 30 2/8″

  • Wingspan: 74 3/8″

Tennessee QB Joe Milton III

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7)
  • Height: 6050

  • Weight: 235

  • Hands: 10 3/8″

  • Arms: 33 1/8″

  • Wingspan: 80 5/8″

Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10). Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
  • Height: 6010

  • Weight: 209

  • Hands: 9 5/8″

  • Arms: 30 7/8″

  • Wingspan: 75 2/8″

South Alabama QB Carter Bradley

South Alabama Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (2). Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
  • Height: 6030

  • Weight: 218

  • Hands: 9 3/8″

  • Arms: 31 4/8″

  • Wingspan: 77″

Tulane QB Michael Pratt

Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) looks to pass in first quarter action at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports
  • Height: 6023

  • Weight: 216

  • Hands: 9″

  • Arms: 30 4/8″

  • Wingspan: 77″

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7). Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
  • Height: 6001

  • Weight: 219

  • Hands: 9 6/8″

  • Arms: 31 1/8″

  • Wingspan: 74 4/8″

