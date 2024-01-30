2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl practice schedule, game-day rosters

The NFL draft starts in Mobile Alabama, and as the Eagles and 29 other teams start figuring out a plan to reach the Super Bowl, coaches, scouts and GMs will descend upon the most storied all-star game going today.

The 2024 Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3.

It will be the 75th anniversary of the All-Star game, with many top players from around the country expected to compete in an all-star environment ahead of the NFL draft.

In the 2023 game, the National Team beat the American team 27-10. In the 2022 game, the National Team beat the American Team 20-10.

This year’s game will be broadcast on NFL Network at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3. The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.

With preparation underway, here’s the practice schedule for the week and game day rosters for the American and National teams.

Practice schedule

Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; A general view of the field after the completion of the 2022 ReeseÕs Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Practice is open to the public and a great way to interact with the players. Enter through GATE 01 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Tuesday

9:30 am – 11:30 am (NATIONAL)

12:00 pm – 2:00 pm (AMERICAN)

Wednesday

9:30 am – 11:30 am (NATIONAL)

12:00 pm – 2:00 pm (AMERICAN)

Thursday

9:30 am –11:30 am (NATIONAL)

12:00 pm – 2:00 pm (AMERICAN)

American Team roster

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard (22) talks to the media after winning the CFP national championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri DB

Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Lousiville DB

Caelen Carson Wake Forest DB

D.J. James Auburn DB

Elijah Jones Boston College DB

Andru Phillips Kentucky DB

Nehemiah Pritchett Auburn DB

Beau Brade Maryland DB

Javon Bullard Georgia DB

Kamren Kinchens Miami (FL) DB

Malik Mustapha Wake Forest DB

Jaylin Simpson Auburn DB

Tykee Smith Georgia DB

James Williams Miami (FL) DB

Jaylan Ford Texas LB

Ty’Ron Hopper Missouri MLB

Tyrice Knight UTEP MLB

Trevin Wallace Kentucky LB

Nathaniel Watson Mississippi State MLB

Chris Braswell Alabama LB

Nelson Ceaser Houston LB

Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian OLB

Cedric Johnson Ole Miss OLB

Myles Cole Texas Tech LB

Jaden Crumedy Mississippi State IDL

Justin Eboigbe Alabama DL

Braden Fiske Florida State DL

Marcus Harris Auburn DL

McKinnley Jackson Texas A&M DL

Jordan Jefferson LSU DL

Byron Murphy II Texas IDL

Darius Robinson Missouri IDL

T’Vondre Sweat Texas IDL

Eric Watts UConn DL

Brandon Coleman TCU OT

Javion Cohen Miami (FL) OL

Jeremy Flax Kentucky OT

Javon Foster Missouri OT

Delmar Glaze Maryland OT

Tyler Guyton Oklahoma OT

Christian Haynes UConn OG

Christian Jones Texas OT

Beaux Limmer Arkansas C

Patrick Paul Houston OT

Andrew Raym Oklahoma C

Layden Robinson Texas A&M OG

Charles Turner LSU C

Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C

Jha’Quan Jackson Tulane WR

Xavier Legette South Carolina WR

Ladd McConkey Georgia WR

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Georgia WR

Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR

Jamari Thrash Louisville WR

Jordan Whittington Texas WR

Johnny Wilson Florida State WR

Jahiem Bell Florida State TE

Ben Sinnott Kansas State TE

Jared Wiley TCU TE

Emani Bailey TCU RB

Ray Davis Kentucky RB

Jawhar Jordan Louisville RB

Cody Schrader Missouri RB

Jaylen Wright Tennessee RB

Carter Bradley South Alabama QB

Joe Milton II Tennessee QB

Michael Pratt Tulane QB

Spencer Rattler South Carolina QB

National Team Roster

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Dixon Penn State DB

Willie Drew Virginia State DB

Cam Hart Notre Dame DB

Khyree Jackson Oregon DB

Kalen King Penn State DB

Max Melton Rutgers DB

Quinyon Mitchell Toledo DB

Chau Smith-Wade Washington State DB

Cole Bishop Utah DB

Jaden Hicks Washington State DB

Kitan Oladapo Oregon State DB

Josh Proctor Ohio State DB

Sione Vaki Utah DB

Evan Williams Oregon DB

Michael Barrett Michigan MLB

JD Bertrand Notre Dame MLB

Jontrey Hunter Georgia State MLB

Cedric Gray North Carolina MLB

Edefuan Ulofoshio Washington MLB

Marist Liufau Notre Dame LB

Payton Wilson NC State LB

Austin Booker Kansas LB

Jaylen Harrell Michigan LB

Brennan Jackson Washington State DE

Adisa Issac Penn State DE

Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan DL

Laiatu Latu UCLA OLB

Braiden McGregor Michigan OLB

Javon Solomon Troy DE

DeWayne Carter Duke DL

Tyler Davis Clemson IDL

Brandon Dorlus Oregon IDL

Gabe Hall Baylor DL

Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DL

Keith Randolph Jr. Illinois IDL

Isaiah Adams Illinois OT

Cooper Beebe Kansas State OG

Tanor Bortolini Wisconsin C

Ethan Driskell Marshall OT

Kingsley Eguakun Florida C

Troy Fautanu Washington OT

Taliese Fuaga Oregon State OT

LaDarius Henderson Michigan OT

Trevor Keegan Michigan OG

Sataoa Laumea Utah OT

Jordan Morgan Arizona OT

Dominick Puni Kansas OT

Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C

Roger Rosengarten Washington OT

Kingsley Suamataia BYU OT

Javon Baker UCF WR

Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR

Jacob Cowing Arizona WR

Luke McCaffrey Rice WR

Ricky Pearsall Florida WR

Brenden Rice Southern California WR

Devontez “Tez” Walker North Carolina WR

Roman Wilson Michigan WR

AJ Barner Michigan TE

Theo Johnson Penn State TE

Brevyn Spann-Ford Minnesota TE

Rasheen Ali Marshall RB

Isaiah Davis South Dakota State RB

Dylan Laube New Hampshire RB

Marshawn Lloyd Southern California RB

Kimani Vidal Troy RB

Sam Hartman Notre Dame QB

Bo Nix Oregon QB

Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire