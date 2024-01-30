2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl practice schedule, game-day rosters
The NFL draft starts in Mobile Alabama, and as the Eagles and 29 other teams start figuring out a plan to reach the Super Bowl, coaches, scouts and GMs will descend upon the most storied all-star game going today.
The 2024 Senior Bowl is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3.
It will be the 75th anniversary of the All-Star game, with many top players from around the country expected to compete in an all-star environment ahead of the NFL draft.
In the 2023 game, the National Team beat the American team 27-10. In the 2022 game, the National Team beat the American Team 20-10.
This year’s game will be broadcast on NFL Network at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 3. The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama.
With preparation underway, here’s the practice schedule for the week and game day rosters for the American and National teams.
Practice schedule
Practice is open to the public and a great way to interact with the players. Enter through GATE 01 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Tuesday
9:30 am – 11:30 am (NATIONAL)
12:00 pm – 2:00 pm (AMERICAN)
Wednesday
9:30 am – 11:30 am (NATIONAL)
12:00 pm – 2:00 pm (AMERICAN)
Thursday
9:30 am –11:30 am (NATIONAL)
12:00 pm – 2:00 pm (AMERICAN)
American Team roster
Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri DB
Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Lousiville DB
Caelen Carson Wake Forest DB
D.J. James Auburn DB
Elijah Jones Boston College DB
Andru Phillips Kentucky DB
Nehemiah Pritchett Auburn DB
Beau Brade Maryland DB
Javon Bullard Georgia DB
Kamren Kinchens Miami (FL) DB
Malik Mustapha Wake Forest DB
Jaylin Simpson Auburn DB
Tykee Smith Georgia DB
James Williams Miami (FL) DB
Jaylan Ford Texas LB
Ty’Ron Hopper Missouri MLB
Tyrice Knight UTEP MLB
Trevin Wallace Kentucky LB
Nathaniel Watson Mississippi State MLB
Chris Braswell Alabama LB
Nelson Ceaser Houston LB
Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian OLB
Cedric Johnson Ole Miss OLB
Myles Cole Texas Tech LB
Jaden Crumedy Mississippi State IDL
Justin Eboigbe Alabama DL
Braden Fiske Florida State DL
Marcus Harris Auburn DL
McKinnley Jackson Texas A&M DL
Jordan Jefferson LSU DL
Byron Murphy II Texas IDL
Darius Robinson Missouri IDL
T’Vondre Sweat Texas IDL
Eric Watts UConn DL
Brandon Coleman TCU OT
Javion Cohen Miami (FL) OL
Jeremy Flax Kentucky OT
Javon Foster Missouri OT
Delmar Glaze Maryland OT
Tyler Guyton Oklahoma OT
Christian Haynes UConn OG
Christian Jones Texas OT
Beaux Limmer Arkansas C
Patrick Paul Houston OT
Andrew Raym Oklahoma C
Layden Robinson Texas A&M OG
Charles Turner LSU C
Sedrick Van Pran Georgia C
Jha’Quan Jackson Tulane WR
Xavier Legette South Carolina WR
Ladd McConkey Georgia WR
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Georgia WR
Ainias Smith Texas A&M WR
Jamari Thrash Louisville WR
Jordan Whittington Texas WR
Johnny Wilson Florida State WR
Jahiem Bell Florida State TE
Ben Sinnott Kansas State TE
Jared Wiley TCU TE
Emani Bailey TCU RB
Ray Davis Kentucky RB
Jawhar Jordan Louisville RB
Cody Schrader Missouri RB
Jaylen Wright Tennessee RB
Carter Bradley South Alabama QB
Joe Milton II Tennessee QB
Michael Pratt Tulane QB
Spencer Rattler South Carolina QB
National Team Roster
Johnny Dixon Penn State DB
Willie Drew Virginia State DB
Cam Hart Notre Dame DB
Khyree Jackson Oregon DB
Kalen King Penn State DB
Max Melton Rutgers DB
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo DB
Chau Smith-Wade Washington State DB
Cole Bishop Utah DB
Jaden Hicks Washington State DB
Kitan Oladapo Oregon State DB
Josh Proctor Ohio State DB
Sione Vaki Utah DB
Evan Williams Oregon DB
Michael Barrett Michigan MLB
JD Bertrand Notre Dame MLB
Jontrey Hunter Georgia State MLB
Cedric Gray North Carolina MLB
Edefuan Ulofoshio Washington MLB
Marist Liufau Notre Dame LB
Payton Wilson NC State LB
Austin Booker Kansas LB
Jaylen Harrell Michigan LB
Brennan Jackson Washington State DE
Adisa Issac Penn State DE
Marshawn Kneeland Western Michigan DL
Laiatu Latu UCLA OLB
Braiden McGregor Michigan OLB
Javon Solomon Troy DE
DeWayne Carter Duke DL
Tyler Davis Clemson IDL
Brandon Dorlus Oregon IDL
Gabe Hall Baylor DL
Michael Hall Jr. Ohio State DL
Keith Randolph Jr. Illinois IDL
Isaiah Adams Illinois OT
Cooper Beebe Kansas State OG
Tanor Bortolini Wisconsin C
Ethan Driskell Marshall OT
Kingsley Eguakun Florida C
Troy Fautanu Washington OT
Taliese Fuaga Oregon State OT
LaDarius Henderson Michigan OT
Trevor Keegan Michigan OG
Sataoa Laumea Utah OT
Jordan Morgan Arizona OT
Dominick Puni Kansas OT
Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon C
Roger Rosengarten Washington OT
Kingsley Suamataia BYU OT
Javon Baker UCF WR
Malachi Corley Western Kentucky WR
Jacob Cowing Arizona WR
Luke McCaffrey Rice WR
Ricky Pearsall Florida WR
Brenden Rice Southern California WR
Devontez “Tez” Walker North Carolina WR
Roman Wilson Michigan WR
AJ Barner Michigan TE
Theo Johnson Penn State TE
Brevyn Spann-Ford Minnesota TE
Rasheen Ali Marshall RB
Isaiah Davis South Dakota State RB
Dylan Laube New Hampshire RB
Marshawn Lloyd Southern California RB
Kimani Vidal Troy RB
Sam Hartman Notre Dame QB
Bo Nix Oregon QB
Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB