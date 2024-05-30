2024 Red River Rivalry and more Sooners kickoff times announced

As we close out the month of May, we inch closer and closer to the start of the 2024 college football season. Oklahoma has completed its roster, and the team has begun summer workouts ahead of fall camp.

Oklahoma’s arrival to the SEC is official on July 1, when the Division I calendar for the 2024-25 academic season officially starts.

With the season just a few months away, we’ve learned several kickoff times for the fall. The most notable is the change in kickoff time of the Red River Rivalry game. Oklahoma will play the Texas Longhorns at 2:30 p.m. CT this October as opposed to what has traditionally been an 11 a.m. kick.

Oklahoma & Texas 1st Red River Rivalry as SEC members will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 12 on ABC or ESPN, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. OU-Texas is traditionally an 11 a.m. local kick, but moves back to 2:30 p.m. CT – giving fans more time in Dallas to, uhhh, get prepared — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 30, 2024

In many ways, the later kickoff makes a lot of sense. While it’s likely not a popular choice among fans on both sides, it allows the SEC to put the two new members in a marquee SEC time slot. After all, it was an afternoon kick for 23 straight years (1950-1972) per Ross Lovelace of AllSooners on SI.com. It will remain on ABC for the fourth consecutive year.

In addition, Oklahoma won’t have any 11 a.m. kickoffs to start the season. Their first three games are either night games or afternoon kickoffs. The Sooners will open the season on Friday night against Temple at 6:00 p.m. CT in week one. In week two, the Sooners get another primetime kick against Houston. at 6:45 p.m. CT. Then in week three, they’ll host Tulane for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff.

OU’s first three games of the season will all be afternoon/evening kickoffs, per sources. Temple: 6 pm

Houston: 6:45 pm

Tulane: 2:30 pm TV details will be announced later. #Sooners — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) May 30, 2024

Much of the ire with the Big 12 was fueled by the games being so early, and in short order, the SEC helped rectify that. The Sooners start the season with two non-conference night games and an afternoon kickoff at home versus Tulane. And it’s likely those aren’t the only afternoon or primetime kickoffs on the schedule for the Sooners this fall.

The remainder of the schedule, including TV details, will be released later this summer.

