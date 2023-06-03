Which 2024 recruiting targets could be next to commit to Alabama?

The most recent 2024 recruit to announce his commitment to Alabama was four-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman. Along with Beaman, six other recruits are also committed to the Crimson Tide. Those six commits include five-stars Julian Sayin, Jaylen Mbakwe, Perry Thompson, and four-stars Rico Scott, Sterling Dixon, and Cayden Jones.

Altogether, the Tide have established a good foundation for the recruiting class. After all, the early signing period is still six months away. The coaching staff has plenty of time to do their homework and find the best fits for the program.

Roll Tide Wire looks at 10 recruiting targets that could be next to commit to the Crimson Tide for the 2024 recruiting class.

Casey Poe

Alabama offensive line coach Eric Wolford and wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins have been in hot pursuit of Lindale High School offensive lineman Casey Poe. The Texas native took an unofficial visit to Alabama in April and is set to take an official visit to Tuscaloosa on June 23. Other schools that are also vying for his commitment are Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Clemson, and Auburn. However, Alabama is the favorite to land Poe’s commitment, according to On3’s RPM.

Aeryn Hampton

Aeryn Hampton has been trending to the Crimson Tide for quite a while. The product of Carthage High School is down to two schools — Alabama and Texas. Despite being a Texas native, Hampton has been projected by a handful of recruiting insiders to commit to Alabama. With a commitment likely coming in the near future, I feel fairly confident that the Crimson Tide defeat the Longhorns in this recruiting battle.

Nathaniel Frazier

An interesting development recently has been Nathaniel Frazier trending towards Alabama. The California native had been leaning towards USC for some time according to On3’s RPM. Recently, Alabama became the new favorite to land Frazier’s commitment. The 5-foot-10, 205 pound running back plays for Mater Dei High School which is the same school that former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young once played for. Frazier is one of the few running backs that the Alabama coaching staff is targeting at this time. He is scheduled to officially visit Alabama on June 23.

Peyton Woodyard (Georgia commit)

Many might question why a recruit would de-commit from Georgia and commit to Alabama. Considering the success that Kirby Smart and Georgia have had over the last two seasons, it makes you wonder for sure. Well, the case is a little different with four-star safety prospect Peyton Woodyard. The California native grew up rooting for Alabama at a young age. His father is actually from Alabama, so there is that. While Woodyard maintains his commitment to the Bulldogs, several other schools are receiving official visits in June. One of those programs being Alabama. With that being said, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Woodyard flipping his commitment to Alabama.

Amari Jefferson (Tennessee baseball commit)

Two-sport athlete Amari Jefferson is currently a Tennessee baseball commit. Meaning he is not committed to the Volunteers’ football program. He has fielded an offer from the Volunteers but is weighing his options at this time. Jefferson has made three trips to Tuscaloosa since receiving an offer from the Alabama coaching staff in March. He is scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama on June 9. The two teams that seem to be the frontrunners to ultimately land Jefferson’s national letter of intent on signing day are Georgia and Alabama. Tennessee appears to be on the outside looking in.

William Sanders

The Alabama coaching staff extended one of its latest offers to three-star offensive lineman William Sanders. The native of Brookwood, Alabama has already made his way to campus four times thus far. He received an offer from the Tide following his most recent visit which was unofficial. Outside of Alabama, the other program heavily pursuing Sanders is North Carolina State. With Sanders growing up near Tuscaloosa, the presumed favorite here is the Crimson Tide, however.

Joseph Ionata

Another prospect that received an offer from Alabama recently is three-star offensive lineman Joseph Ionata. The Florida native spoke with Touchdown Alabama Magazine’s Justin Smith and was quoted saying, “It shakes it all up…They are definitely the leader.” Therefore, there is confirmation that Alabama is the new school to beat for Ionata’s commitment.

Isaia Faga (Utah commit)

In the past, the Alabama coaching staff has struggled to recruit Central High School (AL). However, the Tide seems to prioritizing three-star defensive lineman Isaia Faga. Despite being committed to Utah since December, Faga has entertained other offers from programs like Texas and Alabama. Faga has official visits scheduled to both programs. With the Crimson Tide being the in-state school, I would give the upper hand to Alabama at this point in time.

Demarcus Riddick (Georgia commit)

One thing that is uncertain when it comes to 2024 recruiting target and Georgia commit Demarcus Riddick is whether he will flip his commitment. The two Iron Bowl schools have been making their respective recruiting pitches to flip Riddick’s commitment from Georgia. While Auburn is making a push, Alabama is the most likely candidate to actually convince Riddick to flip. After all, Riddick attends Chilton County High School which is less than an hour away from Alabama’s campus. Riddick has taken three unofficial visits to Alabama since last visiting Georgia in January. I like where the Tide stands with Riddick.

Jameer Grimsley

The lone cornerback commit in Alabama’s 2024 recruiting class is Jaylen Mbakwe. One player that has two things in common with Mbakwe is three-star cornerback Jameer Grimsley. The two of them compete in track and field while also playing football. Grimsley has taken one unofficial visit to Alabama but is scheduled to take an official visit to the Capstone on June 16. With Alabama cornerback coach Travaris Robinson being familiar with the South Florida area, I would expect him to land a prospect like Grimsley. He is a lengthy corner that can contribute in multiple different ways at the college level. Versatility is something that is hard to find nowadays and Grimsley brings that to the table. He will likely commit before the start of his senior season.

