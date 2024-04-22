Advertisement

2024 RBC Heritage prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

Adam Woodard
·3 min read
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Scottie Scheffler.

The 27-year-old won the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on Monday after play was suspended for two-and-a-half hours on Sunday due to inclement weather and then later for darkness. The win is the world No. 1’s fourth in his last five starts and 10th of his PGA Tour career.

Last week Scheffler won $3.6 million at the Masters and he earned another $3.6 million for his win this week in the PGA Tour’s latest big-money signature event. Sahith Theegala, who finished three shots back in second, banked a hefty $2.18 million for his runner-up showing. Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark, who finished T-3 at 15 under, each banked $1.18 million.

With $20 million up for grabs, check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head.

Prize money payouts

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Scottie Scheffler

-19

$3,600,000

2

Sahith Theegala

-16

$2,180,000

T3

Wyndham Clark

-15

$1,180,000

T3

Patrick Cantlay

-15

$1,180,000

T5

Justin Thomas

-14

$711,250

T5

J.T. Poston

-14

$711,250

T5

Patrick Rodgers

-14

$711,250

T5

Sepp Straka

-14

$711,250

9

Collin Morikawa

-13

$585,000

T10

Chris Kirk

-12

$525,000

T10

Ludvig Åberg

-12

$525,000

T12

Brian Harman

-11

$397,000

T12

Tony Finau

-11

$397,000

T12

Sungjae Im

-11

$397,000

T12

Russell Henley

-11

$397,000

T12

Séamus Power

-11

$397,000

17

Austin Eckroat

-10

$325,000

T18

Jason Day

-9

$222,000

T18

Rickie Fowler

-9

$222,000

T18

Andrew Putnam

-9

$222,000

T18

Akshay Bhatia

-9

$222,000

T18

Si Woo Kim

-9

$222,000

T18

Tom Kim

-9

$222,000

T18

Brice Garnett

-9

$222,000

T18

Xander Schauffele

-9

$222,000

T18

Stephan Jaeger

-9

$222,000

T18

Tom Hoge

-9

$222,000

T28

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

-8

$137,000

T28

Harris English

-8

$137,000

T28

Matt Fitzpatrick

-8

$137,000

T28

Denny McCarthy

-8

$137,000

T28

Thomas Detry

-8

$137,000

T33

Erik van Rooyen

-7

$106,667

T33

Kurt Kitayama

-7

$106,667

T33

Lucas Glover

-7

$106,667

T33

Eric Cole

-7

$106,667

T33

Alejandro Tosti

-7

$106,667

T33

Rory McIlroy

-7

$106,667

T39

Grayson Murray

-6

$87,000

T39

Mackenzie Hughes

-6

$87,000

T39

Jordan Spieth

-6

$87,000

T42

Webb Simpson

-5

$77,000

T42

Adam Hadwin

-5

$77,000

T44

Sam Burns

-4

$63,160

T44

Justin Rose

-4

$63,160

T44

Adam Svensson

-4

$63,160

T44

Corey Conners

-4

$63,160

T44

Will Zalatoris

-4

$63,160

T49

Cameron Davis

-3

$49,867

T49

Tommy Fleetwood

-3

$49,867

T49

Matthieu Pavon

-3

$49,867

T49

Peter Malnati

-3

$49,867

T49

Nick Taylor

-3

$49,867

T49

Adam Schenk

-3

$49,867

T55

Chandler Phillips

-2

$46,600

T55

Keegan Bradley

-2

$46,600

T55

Max Homa

-2

$46,600

T58

Lee Hodges

-1

$45,200

T58

Erik Barnes

-1

$45,200

T58

Taylor Moore

-1

$45,200

T58

Brendon Todd

-1

$45,200

T62

Cameron Young

E

$44,000

T62

Jake Knapp

E

$44,000

T64

Gary Woodland

1

$43,000

T64

Shane Lowry

1

$43,000

T64

Emiliano Grillo

1

$43,000

67

Byeong Hun An

2

$42,200

68

Kevin Kisner

5

$41,800

69

Nick Dunlap

6

$41,400

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek