2024 RBC Heritage prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Scottie Scheffler.
The 27-year-old won the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on Monday after play was suspended for two-and-a-half hours on Sunday due to inclement weather and then later for darkness. The win is the world No. 1’s fourth in his last five starts and 10th of his PGA Tour career.
Last week Scheffler won $3.6 million at the Masters and he earned another $3.6 million for his win this week in the PGA Tour’s latest big-money signature event. Sahith Theegala, who finished three shots back in second, banked a hefty $2.18 million for his runner-up showing. Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark, who finished T-3 at 15 under, each banked $1.18 million.
With $20 million up for grabs, check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head.
Prize money payouts
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Scottie Scheffler
-19
$3,600,000
2
Sahith Theegala
-16
$2,180,000
T3
Wyndham Clark
-15
$1,180,000
T3
Patrick Cantlay
-15
$1,180,000
T5
Justin Thomas
-14
$711,250
T5
J.T. Poston
-14
$711,250
T5
Patrick Rodgers
-14
$711,250
T5
Sepp Straka
-14
$711,250
9
Collin Morikawa
-13
$585,000
T10
Chris Kirk
-12
$525,000
T10
Ludvig Åberg
-12
$525,000
T12
Brian Harman
-11
$397,000
T12
Tony Finau
-11
$397,000
T12
Sungjae Im
-11
$397,000
T12
Russell Henley
-11
$397,000
T12
Séamus Power
-11
$397,000
17
Austin Eckroat
-10
$325,000
T18
Jason Day
-9
$222,000
T18
Rickie Fowler
-9
$222,000
T18
Andrew Putnam
-9
$222,000
T18
Akshay Bhatia
-9
$222,000
T18
Si Woo Kim
-9
$222,000
T18
Tom Kim
-9
$222,000
T18
Brice Garnett
-9
$222,000
T18
Xander Schauffele
-9
$222,000
T18
Stephan Jaeger
-9
$222,000
T18
Tom Hoge
-9
$222,000
T28
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
-8
$137,000
T28
Harris English
-8
$137,000
T28
Matt Fitzpatrick
-8
$137,000
T28
Denny McCarthy
-8
$137,000
T28
Thomas Detry
-8
$137,000
T33
Erik van Rooyen
-7
$106,667
T33
Kurt Kitayama
-7
$106,667
T33
Lucas Glover
-7
$106,667
T33
Eric Cole
-7
$106,667
T33
Alejandro Tosti
-7
$106,667
T33
Rory McIlroy
-7
$106,667
T39
Grayson Murray
-6
$87,000
T39
Mackenzie Hughes
-6
$87,000
T39
Jordan Spieth
-6
$87,000
T42
Webb Simpson
-5
$77,000
T42
Adam Hadwin
-5
$77,000
T44
Sam Burns
-4
$63,160
T44
Justin Rose
-4
$63,160
T44
Adam Svensson
-4
$63,160
T44
Corey Conners
-4
$63,160
T44
Will Zalatoris
-4
$63,160
T49
Cameron Davis
-3
$49,867
T49
Tommy Fleetwood
-3
$49,867
T49
Matthieu Pavon
-3
$49,867
T49
Peter Malnati
-3
$49,867
T49
Nick Taylor
-3
$49,867
T49
Adam Schenk
-3
$49,867
T55
Chandler Phillips
-2
$46,600
T55
Keegan Bradley
-2
$46,600
T55
Max Homa
-2
$46,600
T58
Lee Hodges
-1
$45,200
T58
Erik Barnes
-1
$45,200
T58
Taylor Moore
-1
$45,200
T58
Brendon Todd
-1
$45,200
T62
Cameron Young
E
$44,000
T62
Jake Knapp
E
$44,000
T64
Gary Woodland
1
$43,000
T64
Shane Lowry
1
$43,000
T64
Emiliano Grillo
1
$43,000
67
Byeong Hun An
2
$42,200
68
Kevin Kisner
5
$41,800
69
Nick Dunlap
6
$41,400