2024 RBC Heritage prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winner, Scottie Scheffler.

The 27-year-old won the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on Monday after play was suspended for two-and-a-half hours on Sunday due to inclement weather and then later for darkness. The win is the world No. 1’s fourth in his last five starts and 10th of his PGA Tour career.

Last week Scheffler won $3.6 million at the Masters and he earned another $3.6 million for his win this week in the PGA Tour’s latest big-money signature event. Sahith Theegala, who finished three shots back in second, banked a hefty $2.18 million for his runner-up showing. Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark, who finished T-3 at 15 under, each banked $1.18 million.

With $20 million up for grabs, check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head.

Prize money payouts

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Scottie Scheffler -19 $3,600,000 2 Sahith Theegala -16 $2,180,000 T3 Wyndham Clark -15 $1,180,000 T3 Patrick Cantlay -15 $1,180,000 T5 Justin Thomas -14 $711,250 T5 J.T. Poston -14 $711,250 T5 Patrick Rodgers -14 $711,250 T5 Sepp Straka -14 $711,250 9 Collin Morikawa -13 $585,000 T10 Chris Kirk -12 $525,000 T10 Ludvig Åberg -12 $525,000 T12 Brian Harman -11 $397,000 T12 Tony Finau -11 $397,000 T12 Sungjae Im -11 $397,000 T12 Russell Henley -11 $397,000 T12 Séamus Power -11 $397,000 17 Austin Eckroat -10 $325,000 T18 Jason Day -9 $222,000 T18 Rickie Fowler -9 $222,000 T18 Andrew Putnam -9 $222,000 T18 Akshay Bhatia -9 $222,000 T18 Si Woo Kim -9 $222,000 T18 Tom Kim -9 $222,000 T18 Brice Garnett -9 $222,000 T18 Xander Schauffele -9 $222,000 T18 Stephan Jaeger -9 $222,000 T18 Tom Hoge -9 $222,000 T28 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -8 $137,000 T28 Harris English -8 $137,000 T28 Matt Fitzpatrick -8 $137,000 T28 Denny McCarthy -8 $137,000 T28 Thomas Detry -8 $137,000 T33 Erik van Rooyen -7 $106,667 T33 Kurt Kitayama -7 $106,667 T33 Lucas Glover -7 $106,667 T33 Eric Cole -7 $106,667 T33 Alejandro Tosti -7 $106,667 T33 Rory McIlroy -7 $106,667 T39 Grayson Murray -6 $87,000 T39 Mackenzie Hughes -6 $87,000 T39 Jordan Spieth -6 $87,000 T42 Webb Simpson -5 $77,000 T42 Adam Hadwin -5 $77,000 T44 Sam Burns -4 $63,160 T44 Justin Rose -4 $63,160 T44 Adam Svensson -4 $63,160 T44 Corey Conners -4 $63,160 T44 Will Zalatoris -4 $63,160 T49 Cameron Davis -3 $49,867 T49 Tommy Fleetwood -3 $49,867 T49 Matthieu Pavon -3 $49,867 T49 Peter Malnati -3 $49,867 T49 Nick Taylor -3 $49,867 T49 Adam Schenk -3 $49,867 T55 Chandler Phillips -2 $46,600 T55 Keegan Bradley -2 $46,600 T55 Max Homa -2 $46,600 T58 Lee Hodges -1 $45,200 T58 Erik Barnes -1 $45,200 T58 Taylor Moore -1 $45,200 T58 Brendon Todd -1 $45,200 T62 Cameron Young E $44,000 T62 Jake Knapp E $44,000 T64 Gary Woodland 1 $43,000 T64 Shane Lowry 1 $43,000 T64 Emiliano Grillo 1 $43,000 67 Byeong Hun An 2 $42,200 68 Kevin Kisner 5 $41,800 69 Nick Dunlap 6 $41,400

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek