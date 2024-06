2024 RBC Canadian Open prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Hamilton Golf & Country Club

HAMILTON, Ontario — Rookie Robert MacIntyre claimed his first PGA Tour title at the RBC Canadian Open. He did so with his father, Dougie, serving as the emergency caddie this week. It was a cool story for the two-time DP World Tour winner and member of the winning European Ryder Cup team in Rome.

But it also comes with a sweet seven-figure check. MacIntyre took home $1.692 million from a purse of $9.4 million. Not bad for a week’s work and for the 27-year-old pride of Oban, Scotland. In fact, he more than doubled his earnings for his previous 15 starts in which he had banked $1,133,146.

RBC Canadian Open: Photos | Merchandise | Leaderboard

It’s good to be Bobby Mac this week. Here’s a closer look at who made what at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

Pos Golfer Score Winnings 1 Robert MacIntyre -16 $1,692,000 2 Ben Griffin -15 $1,024,600 3 Victor Perez -14 $648,600 T4 Tom Kim -13 $423,000 T4 Rory McIlroy -13 $423,000 6 Corey Conners -12 $340,750 T7 Ryan Fox -10 $295,317 T7 Mackenzie Hughes -10 $295,317 T7 Maverick McNealy -10 $295,317 T10 Sam Burns -9 $227,950 T10 Joel Dahmen -9 $227,950 T10 Keith Mitchell -9 $227,950 T10 Chandler Phillips -9 $227,950 T14 Jacob Bridgeman -8 $152,750 T14 Beau Hossler -8 $152,750 T14 Michael Kim -8 $152,750 T14 Andrew Novak -8 $152,750 T14 Aaron Rai -8 $152,750 T14 Sam Stevens -8 $152,750 T14 Carson Young -8 $152,750 T21 Tommy Fleetwood -7 $106,377 T21 Taylor Pendrith -7 $106,377 T21 David Skinns -7 $106,377 T24 Zac Blair -6 $83,190 T24 Tyler Duncan -6 $83,190 T24 Chad Ramey -6 $83,190 T27 Stewart Cink -5 $65,800 T27 Trace Crowe -5 $65,800 T27 Sean O’Hair -5 $65,800 T27 Thorbjorn Olesen -5 $65,800 T27 Jhonattan Vegas -5 $65,800 T27 Matt Wallace -5 $65,800 T33 Shane Lowry -4 $54,755 T33 Vince Whaley -4 $54,755 T35 Pierceson Coody -3 $44,851 T35 Ryo Hisatsune -3 $44,851 T35 Nicolai Hojgaard -3 $44,851 T35 Ryan Palmer -3 $44,851 T35 C.T. Pan -3 $44,851 T35 Ben Silverman -3 $44,851 T35 Sami Valimaki -3 $44,851 T42 Harry Hall -2 $29,986 T42 Nick Hardy -2 $29,986 T42 Garrick Higgo -2 $29,986 T42 Mark Hubbard -2 $29,986 T42 Kelly Kraft -2 $29,986 T42 Nate Lashley -2 $29,986 T42 Adam Scott -2 $29,986 T42 Erik van Rooyen -2 $29,986 T42 Kevin Yu -2 $29,986 T51 Joseph Bramlett -1 $22,591 T51 Adrien Dumont De Chassart -1 $22,591 T51 Lanto Griffin -1 $22,591 T51 Chesson Hadley -1 $22,591 T51 Adam Svensson -1 $22,591 T51 Gary Woodland -1 $22,591 T57 Myles Creighton E $21,526 T57 Mac Meissner E $21,526 T57 Kevin Streelman E $21,526 T60 Akshay Bhatia 1 $21,056 T60 Ryan Moore 1 $21,056 T62 Wil Bateman 2 $20,586 T62 Jorge Campillo 2 $20,586 T62 Brandon Wu 2 $20,586 T65 Erik Barnes 3 $20,022 T65 Vincent Norrman 3 $20,022 T65 Chez Reavie 3 $20,022 68 Kevin Tway 5 $19,646 69 David Hearn 8 $19,458

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek