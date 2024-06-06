The 2024 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl secures primetime ESPN slot Dec. 28

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl officials received some welcome news Thursday afternoon when it was announced the annual bowl game is slated for primetime for a second consecutive year.

The 48th running of the country’s 11th oldest bowl game will be played Saturday, Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

“I think this game-date and time are outstanding for our community and the primetime slot on ESPN allows us to highlight Radiance Technologies, the Shreveport-Bossier City community and our bowl to millions of people throughout the country,” 2024 bowl chair Claire Rebouche said in a release.

The 2023 game between Texas Tech and California was also played on Saturday night on ESPN and attracted a paid attendance of 33,071, the best crowd since the 2019 game between Louisiana Tech and Miami. This will be the 32nd season for ESPN to carry the contest in Shreveport’s Independence Stadium.

“With the ongoing conference realignment in college football, we have been working with multiple parties to secure an exciting matchup for the bowl, and we look forward to hosting two deserving teams in Shreveport in late December,” I-Bowl executive director Missy Setters.

