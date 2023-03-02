2024 QB and Notre Dame commit CJ Carr set to visit Texas A&M

The Aggies have solidified their 2023 recruiting class, ranked 15th in the country while signing 11 4-Star prospects, including running back Reuben Owens, and 5-Star + Defensive tackle David Hicks Jr. On Wednesday, On3 writer Joe Spears revealed that 2024 4-Star Quarterback CJ Carr will visit Texas A&M this coming weekend, although, this will not be an individual visit as Carr will be accompanied by his 7v7 team.

After former Notre Dame offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees officially departed to take the same position at Alabama, potential recruiting shakeups were on the horizon, though Carr was apparently unfazed by the move in accordance with his future under Irish Head coach Marcus Freeman.

Carr is ranked as the 48th prospect and 6th Quarterback prospect in the 2024 class according to On3, and even though the Aggies signed 3-Star Quarterback Anthony Maddox earlier this year, Carr’s recruiting journey will definitely be something to keep an eye on in the coming months, with the hope that Head coach Jimbo Fisher can have an instant effect on Carr’s future plans.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire