2024 QB Michael Hawkins lists Alabama in top eight
Alabama has already received a commitment from 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin. It appears that the Tide are in the mix to land another with four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins. The Texas native recently added Alabama to his top eight.
Hawkins plays for powerhouse, Allen High School in Allen, Texas. Football also runs in the family as his father, Mike Hawkins, played cornerback at Oklahoma. His younger brother, Maliek Hawkins, is a 2025 cornerback prospect.
At this time, the Sooners are the favorite to land Hawkins at 94.4% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM. It will be difficult to sway Hawkins from his father’s alma-mater. However, the Tide could look to make a strong push. That remains to be seen at this time.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Michael Hawkins’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
200
29
15
Rivals
4
166
23
3
ESPN
4
238
40
8
On3 Recruiting
4
229
42
16
247 Composite
4
228
38
17
Vitals
Hometown
Allen, Texas
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
6-1
Weight
185
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on June 25, 2022
No visits to Alabama are scheduled at this time.
Top schools
Where’s 🏠… pic.twitter.com/3fpPdWdoRi
— michael Hawkins (@mikehawkinsj) December 5, 2022