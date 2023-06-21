2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck gives recruitment update, talks Michigan State football

Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson has yet to land a quarterback for the 2024 recruiting class, but there is one prospect that seems to have the full attention of the Spartans offensive leader.

Henry Hasselbeck, the son of NFL all-pro Matt Hasselbeck, has already made an official visit to Michigan State this summer and looks to be the top target on Johnson’s big board.

Hasselbeck is a three-star from Westwood, Massachusetts, who attends Xaverian Brothers High School. He holds offers from Arizona, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Pitt and UAB, among others. He is committed to play lacrosse at the University of Maryland.

Hasselbeck gave an update to Spartans Wire about where his recruitment stands as the month of June winds down:

How has your month gone with visits? What's left on the docket?

It has been a very full month of visits. My last OV was UAB Wednesday-Friday of last week. Great visit. I love the staff. Very impressed with the football program there. My next visits are Pitt and Harvard.

How often have you and coach Johnson been communicating and how is your relationship with him?

Coach Johnson is one of the coaches I talk to every day. We returned to MSU this Monday-Tuesday to get another look at Michigan State. We returned this time so my mom could see East Lansing and meet the staff. Michigan State is a strong possibility for me. I’ve been very impressed.

Do you have any clarity on if you want to go the football or lacrosse route?

It’s trending toward me playing college football at this point, but there is a lot that will go into that decision.

If you do choose football, when do you want to have a decision made to commit?

I’d like to make a formal decision on that before the summer is over, probably sooner.

Shifting away from recruiting, how would you describe yourself as a player?

I definitely see myself as a dual threat QB.

What do you think translates from lacrosse to football to make you a better QB?

I think being a multi-sport athlete has helped me in a lot of ways as a QB. Playing ice hockey (goalie), lacrosse, basketball, and indoor track has been really fun, I’m not sure if I really know the true value in it yet, but I know its valuable. I’m looking forward to focusing on one sport in college.

Is there any pressure that comes with your dad being an all-pro NFL QB or do you see it as more motivating to write your own story?

My entire family is accomplished as athletes. My grandfather, my uncles, aunts, everybody. My mom was inducted into the BC HOF 16 years before my dad was. My sisters play lacrosse at BC and have been in the last 3 NCAA national championship games. I guess I don’t know any different. I love to compete and I love playing sports.

