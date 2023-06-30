2024 QB Air Noland is now a 5-star player. Which other Ohio State QBs were 5-star recruits?

Air Noland is now a 5-star quarterback.

After an update to the 247Sports' composite rankings Friday, the 2024 Fairburn, Georgia native and Ohio State commit became one of four 5-star quarterbacks in the class, joining Georgia and former Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola, Alabama commit Julian Sayin and Florida commit DJ Lagway.

When Noland committed to Ohio State April 8, he was the No. 8 quarterback in the class and the No. 84 prospect in the country. After Friday, Noland is now the fourth-best quarterback in the country and the No. 34 player in the class.

Langston Hughes High School (Ga.) quarterback Prentiss "Air" Noland made his college commitment Saturday.

2024 Michigan commit Jadyn Davis, a former 5-star quarterback is now ranked as the No. 6 quarterback in the class and is a 4-star prospect

For a Langston Hughes High School team that, in 2022, finished the season 15-0 with a state championship, Noland, a left-hander, threw for 4,095 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and four interceptions as a junior, completing a career-high 73.1% of his pass attempts per MaxPreps. Noland added five rushing touchdowns.

Noland was teammates with Ohio State tight end Jelani Thurman at Langston Hughes.

Which 5-star quarterbacks have signed with Ohio State?

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller (5) breaks lose from Michigan Wolverines defensive end Ryan Van Bergen (53) in the 3rd quarter during their NCAA college football game in Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan November 26, 2011. (Dispatch photo by Kyle Robertson)

Before Noland, Ohio State has only had five 5-star quarterbacks that committed to the Buckeyes out of high school.

Justin Zwick — Massillon Washington High School, Massillon, Ohio; No. 3 quarterback, No. 34 player in 2002 class

Terrelle Pryor — Jeannette High School, Jeannette, Pennsylvania; No. 1 dual threat quarterback, No. 2 player in 2008 class

Braxton Miller — Wayne High School, Dayton, Ohio; No. 2 dual threat quarterback, No. 30 player in 2011 class

Quinn Ewers — Southlake Carroll High School, Southlake, Texas; No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 player in 2021 class

Kyle McCord — St. Joseph's High School, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; No. 6 quarterback, No. 28 player in 2021 class

In four seasons at Ohio State from 2003-06, Zwick completed 57.2% of his 276 pass attempts for 1,779 yards, throwing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also had one career rushing touchdown.

Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) runs against Oregon during the second half of the Rose Bowl. Ohio State defeated Oregon, 26-17, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, Friday, January 1, 2010. (Neal C. Lauron/Columbus Dispatch/MCT)

In three seasons at Ohio State from 2008-10, Pryor had 76 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, recording 6,177 passing yards and 2,164 rushing yards. He led the Big Ten in passing touchdowns (27) and interceptions (11).

During his Ohio State career from 2011-15, Miller was a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, recording 88 career touchdowns — 52 passing, 33 rushing and three receiving as a wide receiver in 2015 — in five seasons.

Ewers played two snaps in Ohio State's 56-7 win against Michigan State in 2021 before transferring to Texas.

McCord is one of two likely quarterbacks to become Ohio State's starting quarterback in 2023 along with 2022 4-star Devin Brown, completing 70.7% of his 58 pass attempts for 606 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State also added former 5-star quarterback Justin Fields through the transfer portal. Fields was a 5-star commit for Georgia in the 2018 class as the No. 1 dual threat quarterback and No. 2 player in the country.

