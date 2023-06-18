2024 punter Jackson Waller announces commitment to Texas A&M

The commitments for Texas A&M’s 2024 class continue to pile up, and the latest addition proves that Jimbo Fisher and his staff have every position covered for the future.

2024 punter Jackson Waller out of Katy, TX, committed to the Aggies early Father’s Day morning with a social media post. The Katy Taylor High School product will officially stay home as he makes College Station his home for his collegiate career, and he becomes the Maroon and White’s eighth hard commit for the 2024 cycle.

According to Kohl’s Kicking, Waller holds a five-star punter rating and a four-star kicker rating and is currently positioned as the 27th-ranked punter in his class.

At a December 2022 Showcase Camp, he scored 106.7 points as a punter. While competing at the National Invitational Scholarship Camp in July 2022, he scored 101 points in punting and 98.8 points on kick-offs. Per Ryan Brauninger of TexAgs.com, Waller impressed the Aggies coaching staff at camp last week and now officially lands with the Maroon and White.

No one can deny that the pose on the right goes hard:

Congratulations to Jackson and his family on his commitment to the Aggies, and we can’t wait to see you in College Station soon enough. Now BTHO of your senior season, and Gig ‘Em!

