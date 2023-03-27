2024 prospect profile: Sooners pick up another projection for safety Jaydan Hardy

Oklahoma Sooners recruiting continues to pick up momentum in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle. After picking up a commitment from four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe over the weekend, the Sooners received a flurry of projections to land Lewisville, Texas safety Jaydan Hardy as well.

They can add another recruiting service to the list of predictions favoring the Sooners. Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com issued a Rivals FutureCast, predicting Hardy to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Hardy is an athletic and rangy defensive back. He does a great job diagnosing the play and working through the muck to get to the ball carrier. His athleticism was on display in all three phases for the Farmers, who used Hardy as a wide receiver, wildcat quarterback, and as the holder on field goal attempts. As the holder, Lewisville would then stand him up to take the direct snap and run a play, often resulting in a first down conversion or a touchdown.

Simply put, Jaydan Hardy is a really good football player with plus athleticism. That athleticism will allow him to be a playmaker on the back end of whatever defense he chooses to play for at the collegiate level.

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 118 10 17 Rivals 4 145 14 25 247Sports 4 139 12 25 247 Composite 4 159 13 29 On3 Recruiting 3 — 47 92 On3 Industry 4 163 14 31

Hometown Lewisville, Texas Projected Position Safety Height 6-0 Weight 170 lbs

Offered on June 1, 2021

Attended Junior Elite Day at the end of January and again in early March.

