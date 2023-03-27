2024 prospect profile: Sooners pick up another projection for safety Jaydan Hardy

John Williams
Oklahoma Sooners recruiting continues to pick up momentum in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle. After picking up a commitment from four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe over the weekend, the Sooners received a flurry of projections to land Lewisville, Texas safety Jaydan Hardy as well.

They can add another recruiting service to the list of predictions favoring the Sooners. Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com issued a Rivals FutureCast, predicting Hardy to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Hardy is an athletic and rangy defensive back. He does a great job diagnosing the play and working through the muck to get to the ball carrier. His athleticism was on display in all three phases for the Farmers, who used Hardy as a wide receiver, wildcat quarterback, and as the holder on field goal attempts. As the holder, Lewisville would then stand him up to take the direct snap and run a play, often resulting in a first down conversion or a touchdown.

Simply put, Jaydan Hardy is a really good football player with plus athleticism. That athleticism will allow him to be a playmaker on the back end of whatever defense he chooses to play for at the collegiate level.

Projections

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars

Overall

Position

State

ESPN

4

118

10

17

Rivals

4

145

14

25

247Sports

4

139

12

25

247 Composite

4

159

13

29

On3 Recruiting

3

47

92

On3 Industry

4

163

14

31

 

Vitals

Hometown

Lewisville, Texas

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-0

Weight

170 lbs

 

Recruitment

  • Offered on June 1, 2021

  • Attended Junior Elite Day at the end of January and again in early March.

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

