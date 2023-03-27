2024 prospect profile: Sooners pick up another projection for safety Jaydan Hardy
Oklahoma Sooners recruiting continues to pick up momentum in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle. After picking up a commitment from four-star cornerback Jeremiah Newcombe over the weekend, the Sooners received a flurry of projections to land Lewisville, Texas safety Jaydan Hardy as well.
They can add another recruiting service to the list of predictions favoring the Sooners. Josh McCuistion of SoonerScoop.com issued a Rivals FutureCast, predicting Hardy to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners.
Hardy is an athletic and rangy defensive back. He does a great job diagnosing the play and working through the muck to get to the ball carrier. His athleticism was on display in all three phases for the Farmers, who used Hardy as a wide receiver, wildcat quarterback, and as the holder on field goal attempts. As the holder, Lewisville would then stand him up to take the direct snap and run a play, often resulting in a first down conversion or a touchdown.
Simply put, Jaydan Hardy is a really good football player with plus athleticism. That athleticism will allow him to be a playmaker on the back end of whatever defense he chooses to play for at the collegiate level.
Projections
Rivals FutureCast from SoonerScoop.com’s Josh McCuistion
On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine projection gives the Sooners a 93.3% chance to land Hardy.
Crystal ball predictions from 247Sports Steve Wiltfong and OUInsider’s Parkert Thune and Brandon Drumm
Film
Hudl
Rating
Stars
Overall
Position
State
ESPN
4
118
10
17
Rivals
4
145
14
25
247Sports
4
139
12
25
247 Composite
4
159
13
29
On3 Recruiting
3
—
47
92
On3 Industry
4
163
14
31
Vitals
Hometown
Lewisville, Texas
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-0
Weight
170 lbs
Recruitment
Offered on June 1, 2021
Attended Junior Elite Day at the end of January and again in early March.
Notable Offers
Per 247Sports
Arizona
Baylor
Kansas
Miami
Mississippi State
Missouri
SMU
TCU
I’ll be at The University of Oklahoma the 28th! #OUDNA #BoomerSooner #ChampU pic.twitter.com/bBFOR0bOtQ
— Jaydan Hardy (UNO) (@jaydan_hardy) January 24, 2023
