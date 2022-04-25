2024 prospect LeVar Talley leaves Boulder impressed

The culture change around the Colorado Buffaloes football program is evident. Karl Dorrell’s new coaching staff is making moves and Mike Sanford and others have shared some encouraging thoughts.

In turn, CU has landed quite a few big-name recruits from the class of 2023, and now, the Buffs had a visit with 2024 edge prospect LeVar Talley, according to Adam Munsterteiger of 247Sports.

Talley has already received offers from Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and USC, but after his visit to Boulder, he left impressed (h/t BuffStampede).

“I did a tour and went to their spring game. It was real good. I loved the energy. It was a real good experience out here.”

Talley then took time to give the Buffs and some coaches a shoutout on Twitter, and that bodes well for Colorado moving forward.

University of Colorodo was everything I hoped for and more. Thank you @CUBuffsFootball for having my family and I out on your amazing campus. Also wanted to thank @djbryant13 @AndyWangCU @CoachGChatman @coach_wilson10 for the hospitality. Cant wait to comeback!!#SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/nzIOaMKPhP — LeVar Talley (@levar_talley) April 24, 2022

The 6-foot-3 linebacker also visited USC and UCLA recently and is expected to head to Georgia and Florida State on visits, so the list of suitors is a long one and should continue to grow as time passes by.

But, all in all, Colorado being listed among these top-tier programs is terrific news for Dorrell and company, even if they don’t end up landing Talley.

