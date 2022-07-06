2024 prospect with Duke ties wants to visit UNC

While the UNC basketball program hasn’t been overly aggressive in extending offers to the class of 2024, it hasn’t stopped prospects from wanting the Tar Heels to get involved.

That is the same case for 2024 Virginia prospect Eli DeLaurier. He is the younger brother of Javin DeLaurier who played at Duke from 2016-20.

Eli DeLaurier is a three-star prospect who currently holds offers from Mississippi, West Virginia, Texas A&M and George Washington among others.

But, the Tar Heels are a program that has DeLaurier’s eye and are a program that he wants to visit according to Rivals national analyst Travis Graf.

“I don’t have any visits coming up, but I’d like to visit North Carolina, Virginia, Dayton and Marquette, but I’m not leaning toward anybody yet.”

DeLaurier averaged 7.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season for Miller School (Va.).

Since the contact period started for the class of 2024, DeLaurier has also heard from programs such as Illinois, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, VCU and others.

It’s not clear if Hubert Davis and North Carolina are going to be active in his recruitment, but it is interesting that someone with clear duke ties is looking elsewhere.

