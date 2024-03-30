2024 projected win totals for AFC North teams

The Ravens (13-4) were the No. 1 seed in the AFC and had a first-round bye after navigating one of the NFL’s most demanding schedules.

With a first-place finish in 2023, the schedule will only get even more complicated, and after the late Sunday afternoon games, we have some unofficial idea of what the 2024 slate will look like.

Baltimore will play nine games on the road, eight at M&T Bank Stadium.

The schedule will be highlighted by matchups against their AFC North foes (Steelers, Bengals, Browns), the NFC East, AFC West, the AFC South champ, the NFC South champ, and the AFC East champion.

The league uses multiple factors to determine the year’s game schedule.

There’s a cycle of inter-conference faceoffs; each NFC division rotates through each AFC division every four seasons and the other NFC divisions every three seasons.

In addition, where a team finishes within their division dictates a same-finish matchup with one team from the opposite conference and whichever divisions aren’t in the rotation for that season.

Offering an early glimpse into where the Ravens could finish this season, we’re looking at total win projection for all four AFC North squads.

Baltimore Ravens

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 17: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hands the ball to Justice Hill #43 during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

11.5

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) eyes Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) while he runs a route in the fourth quarter during a Week 9 NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

10.5

Cleveland Browns

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 17: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a preseason against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

8.5

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts in the in the second half against the Buffalo Bills in a 2024 AFC wild card game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

7.5

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire