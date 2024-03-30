2024 projected win totals for AFC North teams
The Ravens (13-4) were the No. 1 seed in the AFC and had a first-round bye after navigating one of the NFL’s most demanding schedules.
With a first-place finish in 2023, the schedule will only get even more complicated, and after the late Sunday afternoon games, we have some unofficial idea of what the 2024 slate will look like.
Baltimore will play nine games on the road, eight at M&T Bank Stadium.
The schedule will be highlighted by matchups against their AFC North foes (Steelers, Bengals, Browns), the NFC East, AFC West, the AFC South champ, the NFC South champ, and the AFC East champion.
The league uses multiple factors to determine the year’s game schedule.
There’s a cycle of inter-conference faceoffs; each NFC division rotates through each AFC division every four seasons and the other NFC divisions every three seasons.
In addition, where a team finishes within their division dictates a same-finish matchup with one team from the opposite conference and whichever divisions aren’t in the rotation for that season.
Offering an early glimpse into where the Ravens could finish this season, we’re looking at total win projection for all four AFC North squads.
Baltimore Ravens
11.5
Cincinnati Bengals
10.5
Cleveland Browns
8.5
Pittsburgh Steelers
7.5