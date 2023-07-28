2024 Pro Bowl Games moved back to Orlando

Orlando is set to host the Pro Bowl again in 2024.

The NFL announced Tuesday the new-look Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 4 in central Florida. The Pro Bowl was previously held there form 2017-2020.

Last year’s inaugural Pro Bowl Games format in Las Vegas featured a weeklong event of different games instead of the traditional Pro Bowl contest. Of those events, the final one is flag football.

Per USA TODAY, last year’s viewership was up 16 percent.

In total, six players from the Buffalo Bills represented the team at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

The NFL’s statement on the upcoming 2024 Pro Bowl Games can be found below:

“Building off the success from last year’s reinvented format that elevated flag football and introduced fun forms of competition and entertainment, we are thrilled to bring The 2024 Pro Bowl Games to Orlando,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business and league events. “Hosting multiple Pro Bowls in years past, Orlando is a world-class destination and a favorite getaway for our players and their families, and we look forward to working with the city of Orlando and Florida Citrus Sports to create the ultimate all-star celebration for players, their families and our fans.”

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire