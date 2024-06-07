2024 Pride Month: NWSL launches ‘Pride Plays Here’ campaign

In honor of Pride Month, the NWSL is running a new Pride Plays Here campaign, which allows fans to experience a different kind of inclusion.

When you think of June, you might envision beach vacations, weekends at the ballpark, or evenings around a campfire with friends and family. But June also represents a month of celebrating identity and expressing oneself truly and fully. That’s the backbone of the NWSL’s 2024 Pride initiatives.

Honoring inclusivity: NWSL Pride Month celebrations

To kick off Pride Month, the NWSL released a new 2024 Pride Plays Here TV spot narrated by Megan Rapinoe.

In the 30-second advertisement, the powerful words will invigorate the feeling of what being true to oneself means in sport and everyday life. The impactful language heard is directly written by women’s soccer league Abby Wambach. Both Wambach and Rapinoe help create the stage for what pride means for everyone within the community.

On June 13, the NWSL will partner with Google Pixel to bring the first LGBTQIA+ panel of former athletes — including Ali Kreiger — and voices within the community to discuss how to harness the catalyst for change within the sports arena.

The Talking Pride panel will occur at the Stonewall Monument National Visitor Center in New York City days before its official opening. It’ll stream live on the official NWSL YouTube page and NWSL+.

Meanwhile, the NWSL is renewing its Playing for Pride 365 initiative. This campaign is partnering with Athlete Ally to help increase the support of acceptance and inclusion within the LGBTQIA+ community in the world of sports. For each goal and assist tallied in June, the league will donate $150.

How fans can get involved

In addition to the league initiatives, fans can participate in their favorite team’s Pride Night throughout the month. You can also catch all the newest 2024 Pride jerseys, warm-up kits, and other merchandise on NWSLShop.com. The league will donate 10% of the proceeds from the Pride collection to Athlete Ally. Merchandise will be available on June 1.

Although these initiatives are only for June, it is important to remember that we should show our support no matter the month by showing up and being a voice of inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ community.

