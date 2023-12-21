2024 predictions include Tennessee football, Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Lady Vols | Adams

Since this year is almost done, let’s look ahead to 2024:

January

In one-on-one interview with award-winning sportswriter Adam Sparks, former Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt blames the “Deep State” for NCAA’s charges against him.

The NFL dedicates the 2024 playoffs to Taylor Swift.

Paramount Plus begins filming a new prequel to “Yellowstone,” titled “Pontchartrain,” starring Archie, Peyton, Eli, Arch, Cooper, and Olivia Manning.

Five FBS starting quarterbacks transfer to Ole Miss.

Georgia becomes first school to offer a degree in NASCAR.

Lou Holtz says on Paul McAfee Show: “Ohio State is so soft Charmin should sponsor its football program.”

Former Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions arrested for stealing a street sign in Columbus, Ohio.

February

Two UT students hospitalized after engaging quarterback Joe Milton in a snowball fight.

ABC announces Aaron and Jordan Rodgers will co-host its new show, “Sports Family Feud.”

SEC scraps plans for an eight-game conference schedule in 2025 in favor of a six-game league schedule.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day challenges Lou Holtz to a cage match.

Southern Cal quarterback Caleb Williams announces he will return for another college season after no NFL team agrees to grant him part ownership of its franchise.

Connor Stalions arrested for stealing "A Book of Signs" from a public library in East Lansing, Michigan.

March

Lady Vols hold Caitlin Clark to 53 points in a 66-63 second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa.

Phil Mickelson loses $1.2 million bet that Caitlin Clark would score more than 55 points in second-round NCAA Tournament game.

Lou Holtz takes out a restraining order against Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

New York Yankees hire Connor Stalions as a "special consultant to the manager."

April

Vols reach Final Four for the first time in school history.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s pregame speech for Colorado game immortalized with a plaque outside Autzen Stadium.

NCAA postgame press conference delayed so LSU’s Angel Reese can taunt Connecticut players all the way to their locker room after Final Four semifinal game.

Basketball prodigy Finley Chastain announces she will graduate after her ninth-grade year and join Lady Vols for 2024-25 basketball season.

Nikola Jokic leads the NBA in assists, rebounds, and points.

Phil Mickelson loses $150,000 parlay bet that Nikola Jokic would lead the NBA in assists, rebounds, points, and blocked shots.

New York Yankees set American League record by hitting 65 home runs in April.

May

Dolly Parton makes the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Mark Zuckerberg beats Elon Musk at Pickleball.

Phil Mickelson loses $300,000 bet on Elon Musk to beat Mark Zuckerberg in Pickleball.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yorkmark announces the conference will add schools from Ireland and England in 2025.

In Jeremy Pruitt’s typo-ridden book, “Heat,” he explains how global warming caused him to commit NCAA violations.

Construction begins on a super speedway in Watkinsville, Georgia.

Connor Stalions sought in the theft of a sign-in sheet at a University Park, Pennsylvania, emergency room.

June

Elon Musk wins water pistol duel with Mark Zuckerberg.

Phil Mickelson loses $600,000 bet on Mark Zuckerberg to beat Elon Musk in water pistol duel.

ACC’s top five baseball players transfer to Tennessee.

Rumors of UFO sightings increase after Joe Milton admits to throwing flashlights high into the midnight sky.

July

Hell freezes over.

Deion Sanders stops wearing sunglasses.

NASCAR goes entire month without a pit brawl.

No Georgia football player arrested for speeding.

Five major leaguers pitch a complete game on the same day.

Butch Jones receives honorary degree from Tennessee.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announces Pete Rose will throw out the first pitch of the 2024 World Series.

Missouri fight song voted best in the SEC.

ESPN announces commercial breaks will be shortened during next college football season.

August

Kansas City Chiefs change team name to the Kansas City Swifties.

Oldest active Hippie commune in Bay Area raises a Pac-12 memorial flag.

NFL announces that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wedding will serve as halftime entertainment for next Super Bowl.

September

Three Tennessee offensive linemen carted off field after being “injured” on first extra-point try of the season.

Three “injured” Tennessee offensive linemen return to field for second extra-point try.

Jack Bauer receives Congressional Medal of Honor for his incredible sacrifices on behalf of this country.

Iowa scores its second offensive touchdown of the season while improving its record to 3-1.

October

Tennessee security guards put life preservers on Neyland Stadium goal posts before Alabama game.

Josh Heupel compliments officiating after Vols victory over Alabama.

Tennessee announces that former football coach Derek Dooley will be a guest lecturer on World War II for the 2025 spring semester.

After third cross-country trip in Big Ten, Southern California changes its fight song to “Flight On.”

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer enters concussion protocol after kicking himself in the head.

November

Eight LSU fans denied entrance to Tiger Stadium for being “too sober” prior to Alabama game.

UT announces that former star safety Janzen Jackson will serve as a guest lecturer on penal reform (via Zoom) for the 2025 spring semester.

Finley Chastain becomes youngest player in Lady Vols basketball history to score in double figures.

Kiefer Sutherland accepts Congressional Medal of Honor on behalf of Jack Bauer, who remains in a Russian prison.

Vols kick field goal on last play of the game in a 41-13 loss to Georgia.

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says of a "mediocre NFL," I can't tell one team from another.

December

President Joe Biden recalls how he quarterbacked the Washington Redskins to victory in the 1988 Super Bowl.

All NFL teams are 7-7 with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

UT announces that former star running back Travis Henry will serve as a guest lecturer on sex education for the 2025 spring semester.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark says Siberia is not off the table in expansion discussions.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 2024 predictions for Tennessee football, Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift