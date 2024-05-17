2024 Preakness Stakes: Power ranking each horse by their odds of victory

Pimlico Race Course awaits race goers this week for the Black Eyed Susan and Preakness Stakes races.

The 2024 Preakness Stakes arrives this Saturday, and every bettor who missed out on the Kentucky Derby is looking to get in on some Mystik Dan action at Pimlico.

Of course, fresh off a Kentucky Derby victory, Mystik Dan's odds will not pay out as much as they did in Louisville. Still, with pre-race favorite Muth now scratched from the Preakness, Mystik Dan may be in for another victory at the second leg of the 2024 Triple Crown.

There will be several other horses on Mystik Dan's tail though. Several new competitors, and one return competitor from the Kentucky Derby -- Catching Freedom -- are all looking to end Mystik Dan's run at immortality. Here is each of the eight horses competing in the 2024 Preakness Stakes, ranked by their odds. All odds via FanDuel.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds:

1) Mystik Dan, 5-2

T-2) Imagination, 6-1

T-2) Catching Freedom, 6-1

4) Tuscan Gold, 8-1

T-5) Seize the Grey, 15-1

T-5) Just Steel, 15-1

T-7) Mugatu, 20-1

T-7) Uncle Heavy, 20-1

Odds via CBS Sports

What were Muth's odds before being scratched?

Before being scratched from the race, Muth was the favorite to win in Baltimore. Muth was given 8-5 odds, according to FanDuel, which were much better than Mystik Dan's 3-1 odds before the scratch. Muth's absence certainly gives Mystik Dan a much better chance of emerging victorious and maintaining their path to a Triple Crown.

What are other Preakness horses to note?

Imagination comes in as the progeny of Into Mischief and a horse that has won two out of six starts. With wavering speed, Imagination posted a 104 in a winning run at Santa Anita in March.

Seize the Grey is another interesting horse, coming in at 15-1 amid a smaller field. The horse can adapt, winning at three locations in Saratoga, Oaklawn Park and Churchill Downs. The latter coming at the Pat Day Mile S. presented by SAP (Gr. 2) earlier this month. Though he has failed to post a speed higher than 93 in any race.

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes:

Date: Saturday, May 18

Coverage starts: 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT

Location: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Watch the race: Stream the 2024 Preakness Stakes with a Peacock subscription

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Preakness Stakes: Power ranking every horse based on odds