2024 Preakness Stakes: Live odds and full horses list and post numbers for Pimlico run

The 149th Preakness Stakes today will see one of the smaller fields, with eight horses competing for the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

The Preakness Stakes, established in 1873, has a rich history and is a significant event in the world of horse racing. It is known for its unique traditions and has often been a turning point in the Triple Crown race.

In a surprising turn of events, Derby winner Mystik Dan has taken the lead in odds following the withdrawal of the early favorite, Muth, due to a spike in temperature. Muth, a horse trained by the legendary eight-time Preakness winner Bob Baffert, was a strong contender to take home the title. Last year, Baffert's horse National Treasure emerged victorious in the Preakness, and he will be looking to add a ninth victory to his record with his other horse in the race, Imagination.

The Preakness Stakes, a race known for its unpredictability, is scheduled to start at approximately 6:50 p.m. ET at the iconic Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Here are the post positions for tonight's Preakness, along with the most live odds for each horse:

Post 1: Horse: Mugatu | 19-1

Post 2: Horse: Uncle Heavy | 7-1

Post 3: Horse: Catching | 7-2

Post 4: Horse: Muth | Scratched

Post 5: Horse: Mystik Dan | 3-1

Post 6: Horse: Seize the Grey | 8-1

Post 7: Horse: Just Steel | 9-1

Post 8: Horse: Tuscan Gold | 7-2

Post 9: Horse: Imagination | 4-1

When: Saturday, May 18

Coverage Starts : 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT

Post Time: approx. 6:50 p.m. ET

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock, YouTube TV, Fubo (free trial)

