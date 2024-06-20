2024 PRCA Rodeos for Washington, Oregon and Idaho

Jun. 20—MOSES LAKE — As the summer comes around, contestants around the country will travel to upcoming rodeos throughout the region.

All dates, times and added money are according to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Newport Rodeo — Newport

Now a three-day event, the Newport Rodeo kicks off June 20 and runs through June 22. This year's edition will be the 75th anniversary of the rodeo and includes $35,250 in added money.

The action begins at 6:30 p.m. June 20 and at 7:15 p.m. June 21 and 22. Each show's ticket is $25, with Thursday's show offering a $5 discount.

Crooked River Roundup — Prineville, Ore.

The three-day Crooked River Roundup begins June 20, with rodeo action continuing through June 22. Each show begins at 7 p.m. at Susie Yancey Pape Arena, while the entire rodeo has $90,000 in added money this year.

Tickets are $10 for children ages 5-12 and $25 for those over the age of 13.

Molalla Buckeroo Rodeo — Molalla, Ore.

The four-day rodeo, which included two showings July 4, begins July 1 at 8 p.m. at the Molalla Buckeroo Arena in Molalla, Ore. This year's edition of the rodeo has $56,000 in added money.

Each show begins at 8 p.m. July 1-4, with an additional matinee being held at 1:30 p.m. July 4. General admission tickets range from $15-22 depending on the day and time of the show, and children under the age of 6 are free with the purchase of a general admission ticket.

St. Paul Rodeo — St. Paul, Ore.

The five-day rodeo has six showings from July 2-6 at the St. Paul Rodeo Arena in St. Paul, Ore, including two July 4 — one at 1:30 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m. Nightly showing begins at 7:30 p.m. each of the days.

Grandstand tickets are $26 each, with discounts offered during the matinee showing July 4.

Eugene Pro Rodeo — Eugene, Ore.

Hosted at the Oregon Horse Center in Eugene, Ore, the four-day rodeo has nightly showings beginning July 3 and running through July 6, with each show starting at 7:30 p.m. The Eugene Pro Rodeo has $60,000 in added money this year.

General admission tickets cost $25 each night.

Basin City Freedom Rodeo — Basin City

With $104,000 in added money, the three-day Basin City Freedom Rodeo kicks off July 3 and carries on through July 5 at the Freedom Rodeo Arena in Basin City, Wash.

Single-day tickets cost $15 for those aged 13 and over and $10 for children aged 6-12. Children under 5 are free.

Sedro-Woolley PRCA Rodeo — Sedro-Woolley

The two-day rodeo that has $32,000 in added money begins July 3 at 6 p.m. at the Sedro-Woolley Riding Club Arena, with the second showing being held at 3 p.m. July 4.

General admission tickets cost $20, while youth (aged 5-10) and seniors (aged 65-plus) are $15 each day.

Toppenish Rodeo — Toppenish

The two-day Toppenish Rodeo, which has $32,000 in added money, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on both July 5 and 6 at the Brost Arena in Toppenish, Wash.

Tickets for those aged 13 and up are $18 for a day, while senior tickets are $15 and youth tickets are $13. Children under 5 are free.

Elgin Stampede — Elgin, Ore.

Hosted at the Elgin Stampede Grounds in Elgin, Ore., the two-day rodeo with $40,500 in added money runs from July 12 to 13 with shows beginning at 7 p.m. each night.

Adult tickets are $22 each, while children's tickets cost $17 each.

Cheney Rodeo — Cheney

The Cheney Rodeo runs from July 12 to 14 at the BiMart Arena in Cheney, Wash., and includes $58,060 in added money. The rodeo begins at 7:10 p.m. July 12 and 13, while the July 14 show begins at 4:10 p.m.

Tickets are $35 each July 12 and 13, while Sunday's tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under.

Lake Chelan Pro Rodeo — Chelan

Running from July 19 to 20 at the Chelan Rustlers, the Lake Chelan Pro Rodeo had $16,000 in added money this year.

Tickets for adults are $20 online and $25 at the door each day, while seniors and student tickets cost $15 online and $17 at the door. Children under 5 enter for free.

Chief Joseph Days — Joseph, Ore.

The four-day rodeo, hosted at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, runs from July 24 to 27 in Joseph, Ore. The rodeo has $65,500 in added money this year, and each show begins at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets for the July 24 and 25 shows are $20 each, while the July 26 and 27 shows are $22 for general admission.

Cle Elum Roundup — Cle Elum

Hosted at the Washington State Horse Park in Cle Elum, the Cle Elum Roundup has $18,500 in added money and runs from July 26-27 with showings at 7:30 p.m. each night.

General admission tickets cost $20 on July 26 and $30 on July 27. Children under 5 enter for free.

Bonner County Rodeo — Sandpoint, Idaho

Hosted at the Bonner County Fairgrounds in Sandpoint, Idaho, the two-day rodeo with $27,500 in added money has showings Aug. 2 and 3 at 7:30 p.m. each night.

General admission tickets cost $16 for each showing.

Farm-City Pro Rodeo — Hermiston, Ore.

The four-day rodeo, hosted at the Farm-City Arena from Aug. 7 to 10, has $195,000 in added money this year. Each performance begins at 7:45 p.m.

General seating tickets are $17 each night.

Omak Stampede — Omak

Four days of performances will be at this year's Omak Stampede, which has $72,500 in added money and runs from Aug. 8 to 11 at the Stampede Arena in Omak, Wash. Showings are at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 to 10, while the Aug. 11 show is at 1 p.m.

Tickets prices for each performance range from $13-28.

Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo — Grandview

The two-day rodeo, hosted at the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo Grounds in Grandview, Wash., is being held Aug. 9 and 10 with performances at 7:30 p.m. each night. The rodeo has $16,250 in added money this year.

Ticket information was not available in time for publication.

Lynden PRCA Rodeo — Lynden

The Lynden PRCA Rodeo runs from Aug. 12 to 13 at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds, with performances at 7 p.m. each night. There will be $32,000 in added money at the rodeo this year.

Ticket prices range from $10-25 for each night.

Canby Rodeo — Canby, Ore.

The five-day rodeo is hosted from Aug. 13 to 17 at the Bob Trevers Arena in Canby, Ore., and has $104,000 in added money. Each performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets prices begin at $13 for the Aug. 13, 14 and 15 performances and start at $15 for the Aug. 16 and 17 performances.

Moses Lake Round-up Rodeo — Moses Lake

The three-day rodeo with $134,500 in added money begins Aug. 15 at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake, Wash., and carries on until Aug. 17. Performances are held each night at 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for children aged 7-9.

Kitsap Stampede — Bremerton

The three-day Kitsap Stampede rodeo runs from August 21 to 23 at the Thunderbird Arena in Bremerton, Wash., and includes $134,000 in added money. Each performance begins at 6:30 p.m.

Ticket information was not available in time for publication.

Gem State Stampede — Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

The Gem State Stampede runs Aug. 21, and after a day off, from Aug. 23 to 25 at the Findlay Arena in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The rodeo, which has $75,000 in added money, has 6:30 p.m. performances Aug. 21, 23 and 24, and a 2 p.m. showing Aug. 25.

Ticket prices begin at $20 each night of the rodeo.

Ellensburg Rodeo — Ellensburg

Four days of rodeo action will be held at the Ellensburg Rodeo Grounds from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, with performances beginning at 6:45 p.m. August 30, 12:45 p.m. Aug. 31 and 11:45 a.m. Sept. 1-2.

Ticket prices begin at $21 on Aug. 30 and Sept. 2, and $22 on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.