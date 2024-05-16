2024 Pontotoc Conference Basketball Awards
May 16—STONEWALL — Following are the 2024 Pontotoc Conference postseason basketball awards: HIGH SCHOOL AWARDS
Girls Conference Champion: Vanoss Lady Wolves (7-0)
Girls Conference Runner-up: Allen Lady Mustangs (6-1)
Boys Conference Champion: Allen Mustangs (7-0)
Boys Conference Runner-up: Stonewall Longhorns (6-1)
JUNIOR HIGH AWARDS
Girls Conference Champion: Vanoss Lady Wolves (7-0)
Girls Conference Runners-up: Stonewall Lady Longhorns (5-2), Stratford Lady Bulldogs (5-2), Tupelo Lady Tigers (5-2)
Boys Conference Champion: Allen Mustangs (7-0)
Boys Conference Co-Runners-up: Roff Tigers (5-2), Stonewall Longhorns (5-2)
Coach of the Year Awards
Girls: Jonathon Hurt, Vanoss
Boys: Wes Moreland, Stonewall
All Conference Teams
GIRLS
Avery Ellis (Vanoss), Cherish Woodward (Allen), Lilly Wyche (Stonewall), Livi Ellis (Vanoss), Trinity Bess (Stratford), Faith Ross (Stonewall), Jaelee Corzan (Stratford), Addison Prentice (Allen), Caidence Cross (Vanoss), Shelby Ensey (Roff)
BOYS
Ashton Bierce (Stonewall), Brayden Tatum (Allen), Walker Chandler (Stratford), Garrett Nix (Allen), Davin Weller (Tupelo), Layne Thrower (Vanoss), Tristan Reese (Asher), Mikey VanSchuyver (Asher), Mika Matt (Stonewall), Kaden Darnell (Roff)
Honorable Mention
GIRLS
Carlee Gayler (Stonewall), Ryleigh Reeser (Asher), Emma Hardison (Roff), Ava Laden (Allen), Stoney Cully (Allen), Kaylee Davis (Allen), Ryleigh Ardery (Stratford), Andi Winningham (Calvin), Maci Gaylor (Tupelo),
Eryn Khoury (Vanoss), Bella Neal (Tupelo), Alexis Johnston (Asher), Grace Wright (Stratford), Josie Fortner (Tupelo), Payton Leba (Asher)
BOYS
Cash Wafford (Tupelo), Jamison Carrington (Stonewall), Easton Ledo (Allen), Logan Hulbutta (Vanoss), Carson Owens (Stratford), Tagus Pogue (Stonewall), Zeph Wade (Roff), Gus Matthews (Allen), Keithon Howard (Allen), Gunner Lehman (Asher), Raygan Kuhlman (Asher), Karver Trentham (Vanoss), Colton Bourland (Tupelo), Garrett Gambrell (Stonewall), Jace Dickey (Calvin).