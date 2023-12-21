2024 Phoenix Final Four committee CEO discusses Arizona's mark on World Basketball Day

Thursday marks the inaugural World Basketball Day to commemorate inventor Dr. James Naismith, who organized the sport's first game at a Springfield, Massachusetts, YMCA in 1891.

In addition, Phoenix will host the 2024 Final Four at State Farm Stadium on April 6 and 8. This will be the second Final Four that Arizona has hosted, the first being in 2017.

Phoenix Final Four Host Committee CEO and ex-Phoenix Mercury COO Jay Parry spoke to The Arizona Republic about the significance of Arizona's basketball scene for the holiday, and the NCAA men's college basketball national semifinals' impact on the state.

Purpose of United Nations establishing World Basketball Day

"It's really a nice recognition of just the role that basketball plays here in Arizona and globally. I've worked in basketball for a long time and love the sport. What the U.N. said in their declaration is that 'Basketball transcends borders, cultures, and languages, and really serves as a unifying force.' That's what I love about sports. That's what I love about basketball is just its ability to really unify us as a community, and the U.N. of course said in their declaration that all of those things contribute to peace. So it's an exciting time to be in Arizona because of the passion that we have for that sport."

Why World Basketball Day is Dec. 21, how it reflects Arizona's basketball community

"The idea that it's starting on the first day of winter, Dec. 21, and was really brought about to keep kids active through those winter months, which isn't quite as relevant in Arizona, but we still love our indoor and outdoor basketball. From that, and that first peach basket being hung, it has grown into an amazing global game. We love the focus and the highlighting of that this year as it leads into one of the biggest events in basketball, which is the Men's Final Four. Our ability to bring attention to hosting the 2024 Final Four here from (Thursday) will be a short 127 days to be at State Farm Stadium. It's really an exciting time to tell this story and to focus on how much Arizona is doing around basketball. When you look at the interest, the passion, whether it's our four Division I men's and women's basketball teams with ASU, (Arizona), GCU and NAU, our wonderful Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, and just how many high school teams we have active in Arizona, there's a lot of activity that basketball's really infused throughout our communities."

Why Phoenix is a Final Four location for the second time within 10 years

It was such an incredible success in 2017. The NCAA was so happy with it that we quickly as a state made a bid to bring the event back in 2024, and our community is tailor-made for these major events. We just did the Super Bowl, which had fantastic results. We're getting ready for the men's Final Four. We'll have the Women's Final Four in 2026. It's a combination of our business community, our tourism and hospitality communities, our elected officials and our municipalities, our Native American partners. All of them really embrace this opportunity around major events, especially the Men's Final Four, March Madness. It's one of the most beloved sports events in our country. So the fact that we get the opportunity to host it again, all of those entities roll out the red carpet. They make it such as special experience for the visitors and the media and the teams that come to town. As a host committee, we try to make this a community event, and make sure our communities around the Valley and around the state are excited about hosting the Men's Final Four and getting involved in a lot of community events leading up to, as well as that weekend of the game."

Planned events leading up to the 2024 Final Four are different than 2017

"One of the programs that we're hosting right now is Read To The Final Four, which is a third-grade reading competition that's happening across the state. We have over 15,000 third graders lined up right now and they are actively reading, as we all know is a critical skill that is developed at the third-grade level and dictates future success and fulfillment in their studies as well as in their lives. We working on legacy court renovation, which will be unveiled where we're gonna do that on Jan. 17. We're gonna have an announcement for a lot of programs around the Final Four. Our goal is to make this bigger and better, but of course a fantastic experience that participates in it, and also for the teams that come to town. This is a special moment for them, and have worked their whole lives for this on the basketball court."

Significance of ASU as Final Four's host school, Arizona Wildcats near the top of Top 25 poll

"It's a special opportunity for Arizona. With ASU as the host institution and coach (Bobby) Hurley, such an icon in basketball. Then Arizona, Tucson is really excited and so supportive of what we're doing here to host the Men's Final Four, and then the other two (Division I) colleges, it's great to have that energy with our local community because they really embrace basketball. Like I said, the youth level up through the colleges and the professional level, it's a special place in our hearts here in Arizona, and having that energy, that's just gonna add to the experience come March and April."

