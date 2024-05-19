2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla features record purse, first-place prize money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club will feature a record purse and first-place prize money payout this year.

On Saturday the PGA of America announced the 106th playing of its flagship event will offer an $18.5 million purse, with $3.33 million going to the winner. Second place will earn $1,998,000 while third will bank $1,258,000.

The PGA of America has been steadily increasing the PGA Championship purse over the years, the last several in particular. The 2023 PGA Championship featured a $17.5 million purse, up from $15 million in 2022, $12 million in 2021 and $11 million in 2020. The last time the PGA Championship was at Valhalla in 2014, the purse was $9,913,000.

Players who missed the cut and turned in a 36-hole score will earn $4,000 each. Any player who made the cut but failed to submit a 72-hole score will also be paid $4,000.

Earlier this year at Augusta National, the 2024 Masters offered a $20 million purse, with a top prize of $3.6 million.

2024 PGA Championship purse breakdown

Position Earnings 1 $3,330,000 2 $1,998,000 3 $1,258,000 4 $888,000 5 $740,000 6 $660,580 7 $618,300 8 $577,790 9 $539,030 10 $502,040 11 $466,810 12 $433,340 13 $401,630 14 $371,690 15 $343,500 16 $317,080 17 $292,420 18 $269,520 19 $248,380 20 $229,000 21 $211,390 22 $195,530 23 $181,440 24 $169,990 25 $158,980 26 $148,410 27 $138,280 28 $128,590 29 $119,340 30 $110,540 31 $103,490 32 $97,330 33 $92,040 34 $87,640 35 $84,110 36 $80,770 37 $77,510 38 $74,340 39 $71,250 40 $68,260 41 $65,350 42 $62,530 43 $59,800 44 $57,160 45 $54,610 46 $52,140 47 $49,760 48 $47,470 49 $45,270 50 $43,160 51 $41,130 52 $39,190 53 $37,340 54 $35,580 55 $33,910 56 $32,320 57 $30,830 58 $29,590 59 $28,540 60 $27,660 61 $26,950 62 $26,440 63 $26,000 64 $25,590 65 $25,190 66 $24,800 67 $24,430 68 $24,060 69 $23,690 70 $23,340 71 $23,060 72 $22,830 73 $22,650 74 $22,470 75 $22,350 76 $22,230 77 $22,140 78 $22,100

