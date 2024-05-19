Advertisement

2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla features record purse, first-place prize money

adam woodard
·2 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club will feature a record purse and first-place prize money payout this year.

On Saturday the PGA of America announced the 106th playing of its flagship event will offer an $18.5 million purse, with $3.33 million going to the winner. Second place will earn $1,998,000 while third will bank $1,258,000.

The PGA of America has been steadily increasing the PGA Championship purse over the years, the last several in particular. The 2023 PGA Championship featured a $17.5 million purse, up from $15 million in 2022, $12 million in 2021 and $11 million in 2020. The last time the PGA Championship was at Valhalla in 2014, the purse was $9,913,000.

Players who missed the cut and turned in a 36-hole score will earn $4,000 each. Any player who made the cut but failed to submit a 72-hole score will also be paid $4,000.

Earlier this year at Augusta National, the 2024 Masters offered a $20 million purse, with a top prize of $3.6 million.

2024 PGA Championship purse breakdown

Position

Earnings

1

$3,330,000

2

$1,998,000

3

$1,258,000

4

$888,000

5

$740,000

6

$660,580

7

$618,300

8

$577,790

9

$539,030

10

$502,040

11

$466,810

12

$433,340

13

$401,630

14

$371,690

15

$343,500

16

$317,080

17

$292,420

18

$269,520

19

$248,380

20

$229,000

21

$211,390

22

$195,530

23

$181,440

24

$169,990

25

$158,980

26

$148,410

27

$138,280

28

$128,590

29

$119,340

30

$110,540

31

$103,490

32

$97,330

33

$92,040

34

$87,640

35

$84,110

36

$80,770

37

$77,510

38

$74,340

39

$71,250

40

$68,260

41

$65,350

42

$62,530

43

$59,800

44

$57,160

45

$54,610

46

$52,140

47

$49,760

48

$47,470

49

$45,270

50

$43,160

51

$41,130

52

$39,190

53

$37,340

54

$35,580

55

$33,910

56

$32,320

57

$30,830

58

$29,590

59

$28,540

60

$27,660

61

$26,950

62

$26,440

63

$26,000

64

$25,590

65

$25,190

66

$24,800

67

$24,430

68

$24,060

69

$23,690

70

$23,340

71

$23,060

72

$22,830

73

$22,650

74

$22,470

75

$22,350

76

$22,230

77

$22,140

78

$22,100

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek