2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla features record purse, first-place prize money
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club will feature a record purse and first-place prize money payout this year.
On Saturday the PGA of America announced the 106th playing of its flagship event will offer an $18.5 million purse, with $3.33 million going to the winner. Second place will earn $1,998,000 while third will bank $1,258,000.
The PGA of America has been steadily increasing the PGA Championship purse over the years, the last several in particular. The 2023 PGA Championship featured a $17.5 million purse, up from $15 million in 2022, $12 million in 2021 and $11 million in 2020. The last time the PGA Championship was at Valhalla in 2014, the purse was $9,913,000.
Players who missed the cut and turned in a 36-hole score will earn $4,000 each. Any player who made the cut but failed to submit a 72-hole score will also be paid $4,000.
Earlier this year at Augusta National, the 2024 Masters offered a $20 million purse, with a top prize of $3.6 million.
2024 PGA Championship purse breakdown
Position
Earnings
1
$3,330,000
2
$1,998,000
3
$1,258,000
4
$888,000
5
$740,000
6
$660,580
7
$618,300
8
$577,790
9
$539,030
10
$502,040
11
$466,810
12
$433,340
13
$401,630
14
$371,690
15
$343,500
16
$317,080
17
$292,420
18
$269,520
19
$248,380
20
$229,000
21
$211,390
22
$195,530
23
$181,440
24
$169,990
25
$158,980
26
$148,410
27
$138,280
28
$128,590
29
$119,340
30
$110,540
31
$103,490
32
$97,330
33
$92,040
34
$87,640
35
$84,110
36
$80,770
37
$77,510
38
$74,340
39
$71,250
40
$68,260
41
$65,350
42
$62,530
43
$59,800
44
$57,160
45
$54,610
46
$52,140
47
$49,760
48
$47,470
49
$45,270
50
$43,160
51
$41,130
52
$39,190
53
$37,340
54
$35,580
55
$33,910
56
$32,320
57
$30,830
58
$29,590
59
$28,540
60
$27,660
61
$26,950
62
$26,440
63
$26,000
64
$25,590
65
$25,190
66
$24,800
67
$24,430
68
$24,060
69
$23,690
70
$23,340
71
$23,060
72
$22,830
73
$22,650
74
$22,470
75
$22,350
76
$22,230
77
$22,140
78
$22,100