2024 PGA Championship second round delayed due to fatal accident near Valhalla Golf Club Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second round of the 106th PGA Championship has been delayed at least one hour and 20 minutes due to a pedestrian fatality near Valhalla Golf Club.

According to a police report, a man was crossing Shelbyville Road Friday morning near the golf course when he was struck by a shuttle bus traveling eastbound in the center lane dedicated for buses. The man hit by the shuttle bus was pronounced dead on the scene. The PGA announced that the second round will begin at 8:35 am. ET. The first grouping was expected to tee off at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The fatality accident is unrelated to Scottie Scheffler being detained by police. For more on that story, click here.

This story will be updated.

UPDATE Round 2 of the 2024 PGA Championship is delayed due to an accident near the course. The next update will be at 7 a.m. ET. #PGAChamp — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 17, 2024

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek