2024 PGA Championship Saturday tee times, how to watch third round at Valhalla Golf Club

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s Moving Day at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Out of a field of 156 players, 78 have made the weekend cut at Valhalla Golf Club in the 106th playing of the PGA of America’s flagship event. The second round was delayed for an hour and 20 minutes after a fatal accident occurred near the club’s entrance early on Friday morning, which pushed the completion of the second round to Saturday morning.

A dense fog delayed the resumption of play on Saturday morning, which has now impacted the third-round tee times on Saturday. Players are once again going off in threesomes off Nos. 1 and 10 in order to fit the TV window.

A trio of California kids and the top three players on the leaderboard – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala – will tee off at 1:40 p.m. ET, but there are a few other must-watch groups on the tee sheet.

Check out the tee times and groupings for the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla below.

1st tee

Time Players 11:28 a.m. ET Cameron Smith, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth 11:39 a.m. ET Maverick McNealy, Byeong Hun An, Alexander Björk Sweden 11:50 a.m. ET Min Woo Lee Perth, Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay 12:01 p.m. ET Justin Rose, Jason Day, Shane Lowry 12:12 p.m. ET Alejandro Tosti, Doug Ghim, Rory McIlroy 12:23 p.m. ET Lee Hodges, Alex Noren, Tom Kim 12:34 p.m. ET Lucas Herbert, Justin Thomas Keegan Bradley 12:45 p.m. ET Brooks Koepka, Taylor Moore Aaron Rai 12:56 p.m. ET Matt Wallace, Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre 1:07 p.m. ET Tony Finau, Dean Burmester, Harris English 1:18 p.m. ET Bryson DeChambeau, Austin Eckroat, Viktor Hovland 1:29 p.m. ET Thomas Detry, Scottie Scheffler, Mark Hubbard 1:40 p.m. ET Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

10th tee

Time Players 11:33 a.m. ET Kurt Kitayama, Tom Hoge, Will Zalatoris 11:44 a.m. ET Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Patrick Reed 11:55 a.m. ET Luke Donald, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley 12:06 p.m. ET Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune, Zac Blair 12:17 p.m. ET Sebastian Soderberg, Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland 12:28 p.m. ET Rasmus Højgaard, Cameron Young, Brian Harman 12:39 p.m. ET Thorbjørn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Ben Kohles 12:50 p.m. ET Grayson Murray, Ryan Fox, Adam Hadwin 1:01 p.m. ET Martin Kaymer, Tyrrell Hatton, Jeremy Wells 1:12 p.m. ET Erik van Rooyen, Jordan Smith, Talor Gooch 1:23 p.m. ET Nicolai Højgaard, Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler 1:34 p.m. ET Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, Stephan Jaeger 1:45 p.m. ET Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood

