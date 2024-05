2024 PGA Championship prize money payouts for each player at Valhalla in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — AUGUSTA, Ga. — It pays to play well in major championships, just ask this week’s winner, Xander Schauffele.

The 30-year-old won the 2024 PGA Championship on Sunday at 21 under by one shot over Bryson DeChambeau to claim his long-awaited first major title at Valhalla Golf Club. Schauffele shot rounds of 62-68-68-65 to set a major championship scoring record in relation to par.

For his efforts, Schauffele will take home the top prize of $3.33 million, a record-high winner’s share for the championship. DeChambeau will bank $1,998,000 as a consolation prize. Third-place Viktor Hovland will also clear seven figures with his $1,258,000.

With $18.5 million up for grabs, here’s how much money each player earned at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

2024 PGA Championship prize money

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Xander Schauffele -21 $3,330,000 2 Bryson DeChambeau -20 $1,998,000 3 Viktor Hovland -18 $1,258,000 T4 Thomas Detry -15 $814,000 T4 Collin Morikawa -15 $814,000 T6 Justin Rose -14 $639,440 T6 Shane Lowry -14 $639,440 T8 Billy Horschel -13 $521,417 T8 Scottie Scheffler -13 $521,417 T8 Justin Thomas -13 $521,417 T8 Robert MacIntyre -13 $521,417 T12 Alex Noren -12 $359,943 T12 Rory McIlroy -12 $359,943 T12 Taylor Moore -12 $359,943 T12 Lee Hodges -12 $359,943 T12 Dean Burmester -12 $359,943 T12 Sahith Theegala -12 $359,943 T18 Ryo Hisatsune -11 $230,764 T18 Keegan Bradley -11 $230,764 T18 Harris English -11 $230,764 T18 Austin Eckroat -11 $230,764 T18 Tony Finau -11 $230,764 T23 Tom Hoge -10 $170,137 T23 Maverick McNealy -10 $170,137 T23 Russell Henley -10 $170,137 T26 Tommy Fleetwood -9 $113,962 T26 Brooks Koepka -9 $113,962 T26 Corey Conners -9 $113,962 T26 Brian Harman -9 $113,962 T26 Min Woo Lee -9 $113,962 T26 Kurt Kitayama -9 $113,962 T26 Ben Kohles -9 $113,962 T26 Mark Hubbard -9 $113,962 T26 Tom Kim -9 $113,962 T35 Brice Garnett -8 $79,182 T35 Max Homa -8 $79,182 T35 Doug Ghim -8 $79,182 T35 Hideki Matsuyama -8 $79,182 T39 Jordan Smith -7 $66,847 T39 Joaquín Niemann -7 $66,847 T39 Alexander Bjork -7 $66,847 T39 Aaron Rai -7 $66,847 T43 Dustin Johnson -6 $48,969 T43 Grayson Murray -6 $48,969 T43 Byeong Hun An -6 $48,969 T43 Adam Svensson -6 $48,969 T43 Lucas Glover -6 $48,969 T43 Will Zalatoris -6 $48,969 T43 Jason Day -6 $48,969 T43 Matt Wallace -6 $48,969 T43 Jordan Spieth -6 $48,969 T43 Lucas Herbert -6 $48,969 T53 Andrew Putnam -5 $32,587. T53 Erik van Rooyen -5 $32,587 T53 Jesper Svensson -5 $32,587 T53 Patrick Cantlay -5 $32,587 T53 Patrick Reed -5 $32,587 T53 Thorbjorn Olesen -5 $32,587 T53 Zac Blair -5 $32,587 T60 Talor Gooch -4 $27,017 T60 Adam Hadwin -4 $27,017 T60 Gary Woodland -4 $27,017 T63 S.H. Kim -3 $25,202 T63 Rickie Fowler -3 $25,202 T63 Cameron Young -3 $25,202 T63 Tyrrell Hatton -3 $25,202 T63 Cameron Smith -3 $25,202 T68 Sebastian Soderberg -2 $23,537 T68 Rasmus Højgaard -2 $23,537 T68 Luke Donald -2 $23,537 T68 Nicolai Hojgaard -2 $23,537 72 Braden Shattuck -1 $22,830 T73 Alejandro Tosti E $22,560 T73 Martin Kaymer E $22,560 75 Ryan Fox 2 $22,350 76 Stephan Jaeger 5 $22,230 77 Jeremy Wells 6 $22,140 78 Brendon Todd 9 $22,100

Players who missed the cut and turned in a 36-hole score earned $4,000. Any player who made the cut but failed to submit a 72-hole score was also paid $4,000.

