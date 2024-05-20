Who the 2024 PGA Championship? How much Xander Schauffele made for record-breaking win

Xander Schauffele, the 30-year-old pro golfer once declared the "best player never to win a major," finally secured his first major victory Sunday at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Schauffele sank a walk-off birdie putt on the par-5 18th to bring home the PGA Championship, edging Bryson DeChambeau by one shot at Louisville's Valhalla Golf Club, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

Schauffele rounded out his PGA performance 6-under-par 65 Sunday, pushing his four-day total to 21 under and setting a major-championship record for lowest 72-hole score.

World No. 1 player Scottie Scheffler was overwhelmingly favored as the player to beat in Louisville, according to oddsmakers. Scheffler's weekend was derailed when he was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on assault charges on Friday morning on his way to the second round of the PGA Championship.

The two-time Masters champion finished the weekend tied for eighth — his tenth time placing in the top 10 in his past 13 starts in majors.

Schauffele told the Courier Journal his major victory does not change Scheffler's superior rank in the sport.

"I won this today," Schauffele said, "but I'm still not that close to Scottie Scheffler in the big scheme of things."

Following his PGA major win, Schauffele has jumped up in rank as the No. 2 player in the world.

Here's what to know about the new reigning PGA champion Xander Schauffele and what kind of prize money was awarded on Sunday.

Who is Xander Schauffele?

The 2024 PGA champion hails from San Diego, California. He was recruited to play golf at California State University Long Beach, where he earned the 2012 Big West Conference Freshman of the Year award.

He then transferred to San Diego State University, where he was a Ping and Golfweek Third Team All-American. Schauffele holds the records for all-time lowest tournament score against par (−17) and the all-time career scoring average at 71.50 at SDSU.

The California native became a pro golfer in 2015, the same year he ranked in the top 10 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He made his PGA Tour debut in 2016, and was voted the 2016-17 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year according to CBS sports. He secured a gold medal for Team USA in men's golf at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He married his wife, Maya Schauffele, in 2021. They met in 2014, when they were both students at San Diego State University.

How much did Xander Schauffele make for winning the 2024 PGA Championship?

The largest amount of prize money in the history of the PGA Championship was shelled out this year, with a total purse of $18.5 million.

Schauffele earned $3.3 million as the No. 1 finsher, CBS Sports reported. Second-place golfer Bryson DeChambeau and third-place recipient Viktor Hovland received just over $1.9 million and $1.2 million, respectively.

Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player, will receive just over $521,000 having placed eighth. The payouts for the top 10 PGA competitors, reported by CBS Sports, can be found below.

1st: $3,300,000 – Xander Schauffele.

2nd: $1,998,000 – Bryson DeChambeau.

3rd: $1,258,000 – Viktor Hovland.

4th: $888,000 – Thomas Detry, Collin Morikawa ($814,000 each).

5th: $740,000 – None (Detry and Morikawa split the combined prize money paid to fourth and fifth place finishers).

6th: $660,580 – Justin Rose, Shane Lowry ($639,440 each).

7th: $618,300 – None (Rose and Lowry split the combined prize money paid to sixth and seventh place finishers).

8th: $577,790 – Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Thomas ($521,418 each, sharing an average of the total prize money awarded to eighth through 11th place finishers).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Who is Xander Schauffele? How much did he earn as PGA Championship winner?