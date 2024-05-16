2024 PGA Championship: Live leaderboard from golf major in Louisville

The 2024 PGA Championship is underway at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville.

This is golf’s second major tournament of the year, coming just five weeks after Scottie Scheffler claimed the green jacket at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia.

Scheffler is one of 156 golfers vying Thursday through Sunday for a cut of the PGA Championship’s $17.5 million purse, of which the winner receives $3.15 million. Brooks Koepka is the tournament’s defending champion, and Tiger Woods, who won the PGA Championship at Valhalla in 2000, is also in this week’s field along with local favorite Justin Thomas.

If you weren’t able to make it to Louisville for Thursday’s first round, you can watch on ESPN+ from 7 a.m.-noon, then switch over to ESPN from noon-8 p.m.

Golfers teed off at 7:15 a.m. Thursday with a mostly sunny day in the forecast before predicted rain Friday and Saturday.

Follow the action here:

