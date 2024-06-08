2024 PFL Europe 2 video: Shanelle Dyer scores devastating head kick knockout

Shanelle Dyer added a big highlight to her early career resume Saturday with a brutal finish of Mariam Torchinava at 2024 PFL Europe 2.

In the first round of their European women’s flyweight tournament bout, Dyer (5-0) landed a picture-perfect right head kick to the jaw of Torchinava (8-3), sending her crumbling against the fence and into the mat at the 2:32 mark of Round 1.

Check out a replay of the finish below (via X):

HIGHLIGHT REEL HEADKICK KO! 😳 Shanelle Dyer stops Torchinava with a inch perfect headkick in the first round!#PFLNewcastle | LIVE NOW ON DAZN pic.twitter.com/GGchjJ46ZJ — PFL Europe (@PFLEurope) June 8, 2024

With the win, Dyer has now finished four of her five opponents inside the distance during her career, and handed Torchinava her first stoppage loss since her professional debut in July 2021.

Dyer moves on the semifinal round with her win, and had a chippy faceoff with Valentina Scatizz in the cage afterward.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for 2024 PFL Europe 2.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie