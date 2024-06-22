2024 PFL 5 video: Impa Kasanganay barrage batters Jakob Nedoh to complete comeback
Impa Kasanganay was down but not out. Adversity appeared, but he did not fold. Instead, he rallied for a memorable and important finish at 2024 PFL 5.
After an early knockdown, Kasnaganay (17-4) quickly recovered to turn the tables and stop 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Jakob Nedoh (8-2) by doctor stoppage between the second and third rounds.
The stoppage came seconds after Nedoh appeared to be saved by the bell. An exciting, fast-paced second round ended with him on the retreat as Kasanganay unloaded strikes. The referee showed great leniency by not saving a rubber-legged Nedoh, but the doctor had a different opinion and advised the fight be stopped.
THE REF DOESNT WAVE IT OFF. NEDOH MAY BE SAVED BY THE BELL! DRAMA INSIDE THE CAGE RN
🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+
🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/ogQhdcup5U
— PFL (@PFLMMA) June 22, 2024
ITS OVER. IMPA GETS THE VICTORY AND IS BACK IN THE #PFLPLAYOFFS!
🇺🇸 ESPN & ESPN+
🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/9WMp6uMrgc
— PFL (@PFLMMA) June 22, 2024
Kasanganay advances to the playoffs as the No. 1 seed. He’ll face Josh Silveira in the first round of the playoffs as he looks to capture the promotion’s 2024 light heavyweight championship for the second straight year.
Nedoh loses for the second time in as many fights since his 2023 European championship.
The up-to-the-minute 2024 PFL 5 results include:
Impa Kasanganay def. Jakob Nedoh via TKO (doctor stoppage) – Round 2, 5:00
Bruno Miranda def. Patricky Freire via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Rob Wilkinson def. Josh Silveira via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov def. Simon Biyong via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Alex Polizzi def. Antonio Carlos Junior via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Brent Primus def. Solomon Renfro via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 3:21
Sadibou Sy def. Andrew Sanchez via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 4:02
Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Elvin Espinoza via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Adam Piccolotti def. Michael Dufort via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Sergio Cossio def. Anthony Romero via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Brahyan Zurcher def. Julian Ruiz via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 1:26
