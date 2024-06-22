2024 PFL 5 video: Impa Kasanganay barrage batters Jakob Nedoh to complete comeback

Impa Kasanganay was down but not out. Adversity appeared, but he did not fold. Instead, he rallied for a memorable and important finish at 2024 PFL 5.

After an early knockdown, Kasnaganay (17-4) quickly recovered to turn the tables and stop 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Jakob Nedoh (8-2) by doctor stoppage between the second and third rounds.

The stoppage came seconds after Nedoh appeared to be saved by the bell. An exciting, fast-paced second round ended with him on the retreat as Kasanganay unloaded strikes. The referee showed great leniency by not saving a rubber-legged Nedoh, but the doctor had a different opinion and advised the fight be stopped.

Kasanganay advances to the playoffs as the No. 1 seed. He’ll face Josh Silveira in the first round of the playoffs as he looks to capture the promotion’s 2024 light heavyweight championship for the second straight year.

Nedoh loses for the second time in as many fights since his 2023 European championship.

