2024 PFL 5 video: Brent Primus pulls off gusty last-minute submission of Solomon Renfro

Former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus, after all these years, still has what it takes to end fights inside the distance.

Thursday at 2024 PFL 5 in Salt Lake City, Primus (14-3) clinched a playoff spot when he submitted Solomon Renfro (11-6) at 3:21 of Round 3. The finish concluded a back-and-forth contest during which both men had their moments.

Primus was stunned early in the fight. While he looked uncomfortable in the opening minutes, he found his stride as the fight went on. After a knockdown in Round 3, Primus was eventually able to work his way to a rear-naked choke, which he locked in with less than two minutes left.

Primus, 39, moves to 3-0 with one no contest in his most recent four outings. He also won his PFL debut by rear-naked choke in his previous outing when he submitted Bruno Miranda.

Renfro, 27, continues his string of close fights with unsuccessful results. He’s 1-3 in the PFL, with losses to Magomed Magomedkerimov, Gadzhi Rabadanov, and now Primus.

