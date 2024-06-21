2024 PFL 5 video: Brahyan Zurcher smokes Julian Ruiz with ultra-violent knockout blow
Trading in the pocket makes for visually appealing action, largely because of the sense of aggression and danger – as was on full display in the PFL 2024, Week 5 preliminary card opener Friday.
At Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Brahyan Zurcher began the event with a bang as a massive left hook snatched consciousness from opponent Julian Ruiz. The finish ended the fight at 1:26 of Round 2.
Zurcher puts his opponent on airplane mode! 🇲🇽
PUT HIM IN FOR 2025 PFL SEASON!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW
🇺🇸 ESPN+
🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomCxHI pic.twitter.com/DYMb9cFFzh
— PFL (@PFLMMA) June 21, 2024
The featherweight bout between Zurcher (9-0) and Ruiz (4-1) was not a regular season matchup, but rather a showcase fight. Zurcher maintained his perfect professional record as Ruiz lost for the first time.
Up-to-the-minute 2024 PFL 5 results include:
Brahyan Zurcher def. Julian Ruiz via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 1:26
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2024, Week 5.