2024 PFL 5 video: Brahyan Zurcher smokes Julian Ruiz with ultra-violent knockout blow

Trading in the pocket makes for visually appealing action, largely because of the sense of aggression and danger – as was on full display in the PFL 2024, Week 5 preliminary card opener Friday.

At Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Brahyan Zurcher began the event with a bang as a massive left hook snatched consciousness from opponent Julian Ruiz. The finish ended the fight at 1:26 of Round 2.

The featherweight bout between Zurcher (9-0) and Ruiz (4-1) was not a regular season matchup, but rather a showcase fight. Zurcher maintained his perfect professional record as Ruiz lost for the first time.

Up-to-the-minute 2024 PFL 5 results include:

Brahyan Zurcher def. Julian Ruiz via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 1:26

