2024 PFL 4 winner Sumiko Inaba: ‘Maui’s been through a lot and I feel like we all won in that fight’

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Sumiko Inaba was happy to put on for her island at 2024 PFL 4.

Inaba (7-1) defeated Saray Orozco by split decision in a flyweight bout this past Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The 33-year-old Maui-based fighter rebounded from her first-career loss to Denise Kielholtz at Bellator 301.

“It feels so good,” Inaba told MMA Junkie and other reporters after the fight at Mohegan Sun Arena. “After that last one, like, coming in here and just getting that win especially for back home. Maui’s been through a lot and I feel like we all won in that fight. … (PFL) is different from Bellator, but getting the switch up and just a whole new change and coming home with a win it feels so good.”

Inaba is not part of this year’s tournament, but looks forward to throwing down with the flyweight talent pool next season.

“Just getting my feet wet with this one and watching the tournament play out this year, it’s amazing,” Inaba said. “There’s so many tough girls and just watching tonight play out I think it’s going to be awesome. I’m ready for the next tournament. If anything happens I’m ready to jump right back in. I’m good right now.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2024, Week 4.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie