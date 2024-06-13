Advertisement
2024 PFL 4 video: Tim Johnson gets punted in groin, recovers to finish Danilo Marques with strikes

nolan king
·1 min read

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – The fight between Tim Johnson and Danilo Marques was nuts – pun intended.

At 2024 PFL 4, Johnson (18-9) overcame a punting kick to the groin, turned the tables, and finished Marques (15-5) with punches at 3:14 of Round 1. The event took place Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The kick occurred in the opening minutes. At the point of contact, Johnson also dropped Marques, which made for a bizarre visual. Johnson utilized his time to recover, however, and did more than that. He came out with a head full of steam and dropped Marques with a right hand. He pounced and finished the fight with punches after he trapped Marques’ arm.

Johnson, who was a free agent brought in by PFL for the heavyweight season as a late replacment, notched six points in the promotion’s standings.

  • Tim Johnson def. Danilo Marques via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:14

  • Juliana Velasquez def. Lisa Mauldin via TKO (ground-and-pound) – Round 2, 1:30

  • Sumiko Inaba def. Saray Orozco via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

