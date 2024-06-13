2024 PFL 4 video: Tim Johnson gets punted in groin, recovers to finish Danilo Marques with strikes

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – The fight between Tim Johnson and Danilo Marques was nuts – pun intended.

At 2024 PFL 4, Johnson (18-9) overcame a punting kick to the groin, turned the tables, and finished Marques (15-5) with punches at 3:14 of Round 1. The event took place Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The kick occurred in the opening minutes. At the point of contact, Johnson also dropped Marques, which made for a bizarre visual. Johnson utilized his time to recover, however, and did more than that. He came out with a head full of steam and dropped Marques with a right hand. He pounced and finished the fight with punches after he trapped Marques’ arm.

Johnson, who was a free agent brought in by PFL for the heavyweight season as a late replacment, notched six points in the promotion’s standings.

The up-to-the-minute 2024 PFL 4 results include:

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Linton Vassell

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Chelsea Hackett

Denis Goltsov vs. Thiago Santos

Liz Carmouche vs. Kana Watanabe

Jena Bishop vs. Taila Santos

Davion Franklin vs. Oleg Popov

Tyrell Fortune vs. Marcelo Golm

Ilara Joanne vs. Shanna Young

Tim Johnson def. Danilo Marques via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:14

Juliana Velasquez def. Lisa Mauldin via TKO (ground-and-pound) – Round 2, 1:30

Sumiko Inaba def. Saray Orozco via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

