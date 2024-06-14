2024 PFL 4 video: Liz Carmouche beats buzzer with armbar of Kana Watanabe, clinches playoffs

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Over 13 years into her professional career, Liz Carmouche might be hitting new highs with nine straight wins.

At 2024 PFL 4 on Thursday, Carmouche (22-7) submitted Kana Watanabe (13-3-1) with eight seconds left in the fight to earn four points and clinch her spot in the women’s flyweight playoffs. The stoppage came at 4:52 of Round 3. The fight took place at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Carmouche was on the bottom, in guard, when she threw up a lightning-fast submission attempt and locked it in. The tap came mere seconds later.

The fight was a rematch of a June 2021 bout in Bellator that Carmouche also won. That one was by 35-second standing TKO.

The up-to-the-minute 2024 PFL 4 results include:

Liz Carmouche def. Kana Watanabe via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 4:52

Taila Santos def. Taila Santos via split decision

Oleg Popov def. Davion Franklin via unanimous decision

Tyrell Fortune def. Marcelo Golm via unanimous decision

Ilara Joanne def. Shanna Young via unanimous decision

Tim Johnson def. Danilo Marques via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:14

Juliana Velasquez def. Lisa Mauldin via TKO (ground-and-pound) – Round 2, 1:30

Sumiko Inaba def. Saray Orozco via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie