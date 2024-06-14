2024 PFL 4 video: Dakota Ditcheva wallops Chelsea Hackett for quick TKO, secures No. 1 seed

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – At one point during her 2024 PFL 4 bout Thursday, Dakota Ditcheva was a 40-to-1 favorite. Moments later, she proved why.

In the co-main event at Mohegan Sun, Ditcheva (12-0) notched another first-round TKO when she blasted Chelsea Hackett (4-3-1) with a series of punches for a TKO stoppage at 3:22 of Round 1.

Ditcheva earned another six points for the first-round stoppage and solidified her position as the No. 1 seed in the women’s flyweight playoffs. She’ll face Jena Bishop in the first round of the playoffs.

Ditcheva, 25, continues her trajectory as one of the promotion’s fastest-rising stars. With the win, she moved to 7-0 under the PFL banner and maintained her 100 percent finishing rate in the promotion.

The up-to-the-minute 2024 PFL 4 results include:

Denis Goltsov def. Thiago Santos via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:22

Liz Carmouche def. Kana Watanabe via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 4:52

Taila Santos def. Taila Santos via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Oleg Popov def. Davion Franklin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

Tyrell Fortune def. Marcelo Golm via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Ilara Joanne def. Shanna Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Tim Johnson def. Danilo Marques via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:14

Juliana Velasquez def. Lisa Mauldin via TKO (ground-and-pound) – Round 2, 1:30

Sumiko Inaba def. Saray Orozco via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie