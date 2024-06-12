2024 PFL 4 official weigh-ins results: One heavyweight misses the limit

The PFL regular season continues Thursday with 2024 PFL 4, and all fights are now locked in after the official weigh-ins where one combatant – a heavyweight – missed the mark.

The event, which takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., features heavyweights and women’s flyweights in their first fights of the season.

In the main event, former Bellator interim heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky (13-3) fights Linton Vassell (24-9) for the third time. The co-main event features fast-rising star Dakota Ditcheva (11-0) against fellow muay Thai specialist Chelsea Hackett (4-2-1).

All fighters except one made weight Thursday, as heavyweight Davion Franklin tipped the scale at 268.5 pounds. His opponent, Oleg Popov weighed 245 pounds – 23.5 pounds less.

The full 2024 PFL 4 official weigh-ins results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Valentin Moldavsky (243) vs. Linton Vassell (231.5)

Dakota Ditcheva (125.5) vs. Chelsea Hackett (125.75)

Denis Goltsov (243) vs. Thiago Santos (241)

Liz Carmouche (126) vs. Kana Watanabe (125.75)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Jena Bishop (125) vs. Taila Santos (125.75)

Davion Franklin (268.5)* vs. Oleg Popov (245)

Tyrell Fortune (253) vs. Marcelo Golm (266)

Ilara Joanne (125.5) vs. Shanna Young (126)

Tim Johnson (266) vs. Danilo Marques (248.25)

Lisa Mauldin (125.5) vs. Juliana Velasquez (125.5)

Sumiko Inaba (125) vs. Saray Orozco (125.5)

* = Franklin missed heavyweight limit by 2.5 pounds

