2024 PFL 2: Make your predictions for light heavyweights and lightweights in Las Vegas

We want your predictions for Friday’s PFL 2024, Week 2 event in Las Vegas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Wednesday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those reader consensus picks will be part of the main card staff predictions we release Wednesday ahead of 2024 PFL 2 (ESPN2/ESPN+), which takes place Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Make your picks below.

Elvin Espinoza vs. Anthony Romero

Records: Espinoza (9-0), Romero (12-2)

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Espinoza (-220), Romero (+180)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-elvin-espinoza-vs-an” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Jay Jay Wilson vs. Adam Piccolotti

Records: Wilson (10-1), Piccolotti (14-5)

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Wilson (-160), Piccolotti (+135)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-jay-jay-wilson-vs-ad” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Solomon Renfro

Records: Rabadanov (20-4-2), Renfro (11-4)

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Rabadanov (-205), Renfro (+170)

[opinary poll=”pick-for-gadzhi-rabadanov-vs-solomon-ren” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Bruno Miranda vs. Brent Primus

Records: Miranda (16-4), Primus (12-3)

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Miranda (+130), Primus (-155)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-bruno-miranda-vs-bre” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Simon Biyong

Records: Junior (15-5), Biyong (9-3)

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Junior (-240), Biyong (+165)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-antonio-carlos-junio-uMUk” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Jakob Nedoh

Records: Yagshimuradov (21-7-1), Nedoh (8-1)

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Yagshimuradov (+120), Nedoh (-140)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-dovletdzhan-yagshimu” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Sadibou Sy vs. Josh Silveira

Records: Sy (16-7-2), Silveira (12-2)

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Sy (-155), Silveira (+130)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-sadibou-sy-vs-josh-s” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Mads Burnell vs. Michael Dufort

Records: Burnell (18-5), Dufort (12-4)

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Burnell (-260), Dufort (+210)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-mads-burnell-vs-mich” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Clay Collard vs. Patricky Freire

Records: Collard (24-12), Freire (25-12)

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Collard (-200), Freire (+165)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-clay-collard-vs-patr” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Tom Breese vs. Rob Wilkinson

Records: Breese (18-4), Wilkinson (17-2)

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Breese (+155), Wilkinson (-185)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-tom-breese-vs-rob-wi” customer=”mmajunkie”>

Impa Kasanganay vs. Alex Polizzi

Records: Kasanganay (15-4), Polizzi (10-3)

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 04.08.24): Kasanganay (-575), Polizzi (+425)

[opinary poll=”whats-your-pick-for-impa-kasanganay-vs-a” customer=”mmajunkie”>

