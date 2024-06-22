2024 Paris Olympics: The Complete Lineup Of Competing Athletes

MEGA

The 2024 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, are scheduled to be held in Paris, France. As the highly anticipated sporting event quickly approaches, many are wondering which all-star athletes will represent Team USA. While it is obvious that Simone Biles will compete in the gymnastics even and Alex Morgan in soccer, who else will be there?

Here is a list of who will compete in some of the popular sporting events for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Women's Gymnastics Team For 2024 Paris Olympics

The 16 women who made the 2024 Women's Gymnastics Team USA roster are as follows:

Simone Biles

Skye Blakely

Jade Carey

Dulcy Caylor

Jordan Chiles

Kayla DiCello

Shilese Jones

Suni Lee

Kaliya Lincoln

Eveylynn Lowe

Zoey Molomo

Hezly Rivera

Joscelyn Roberson

Simone Rose

Tiana Sumanasekera

Leanne Wong

Men's Gymnastics Roster For 2024 Paris Olympics

The 20 men who made the 2024 Men's Gymnastics Team USA roster are as follows:

Fuzzy Benas

Jeremy Bischoff

Cameron Bock

Tate Costa

Alex Diab

Asher Hong

Patrick Hoopes

Paul Juda

Josh Karnes

Brody Malon

Kiran Mandava

Yul Moldauer

Stephen Nedoroscik

Curran Phillips

Frederick Richard

Kai Uemura

Colt Walker

Donnell Whittenburg

Shane Wiskus

Khoi Young

Team USA: Women's Basketball

The USA Women's Basketball Summer Olympics roster:

A’ja Wilson

Breanna Stewart

Diana Taurasi

Brittney Griner

Alyssa Thomas

Napheesa Collier

Jewell Loyd

Kelsey Plum

Jackie Young

Sabrina Ionescu

Chelsea Gray

Kahleah Copper

Notably missing is the newest WNBA star Caitlin Clark, and while it caused a big uproar amongst sports fans, the 22-year-old says there are no hard feelings.

"I'm excited for the girls that are on the team," she told reporters after the roster was announced, per ESPN. "I know it's the most competitive team in the world and I know it could have gone either way -- me being on the team or me not being on the team. I'm going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it will be fun to watch them."

Team USA: Men's Basketball

The 2024 USA Men’s National Team finalists are:

Bam Adebayo

Jarrett Allen

Paolo Banchero

Desmond Bane

Scottie Barnes

Devin Booker

Mikal Bridges

Jaylen Brown

Jalen Brunson

Jimmy Butler

Alex Caruso

Stephen Curry

Anthony Davis

Kevin Durant

Anthony Edwards

Joel Embiid

De’Aaron Fox

Paul George

Aaron Gordon

Tyrese Haliburton

James Harden

Josh Hart

Tyler Herro

Jrue Holiday

Chet Holmgren

Brandon Ingram

Kyrie Irving

Jaren Jackson Jr.

LeBron James

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Kawhi Leonard

Damian Lillard

Donovan Mitchell

Chris Paul

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

Duncan Robinson

Jayson Tatum

Derrick White

Trae Young

Women's Swimming Team For 2024 Paris Olympics

Women’s 200m Butterfly - Final

Regan Smith

Alex Shackell

Lindsay Looney

Women’s 200m Breaststroke - Final

Kate Douglass

Lilly King

Alex Walsh

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinal

Regan Smith

Phoebe Bacon

Claire Curzan

Team USA: Men's Swimming

Men’s 200m Backstroke– FINAL

Ryan Murphy

Keaton Jones

Jack Aikins

Men’s 50m Freestyle– Semifinal

Chris Guiliano

Caeleb Dressel

Jack Alexy

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Semifinal

Chase Kalisz

Shaine Casas

Kieran Smith

Team USA: Women's Soccer

Goalkeepers

Alyssa Naeher

Casey Murphy

Jane Campbell

Defenders

Naomi Girma

Crystal Dunn

Tierna Davidson

Abby Dahlkemper

Emily Fox

Jenna Nighswonger

Casey Krueger

Becky Sauerbrunn

Midfielders

Rose Lavelle

Lindsey Horan

Sam Coffey

Korbin Albert

Emily Sonnett

Olivia Moultrie

Lily Yohannes

Forwards

Sophia Smith

Mallory Swanson

Jaedyn Shaw

Trinity Rodman

Alex Morgan

Catarina Macario

Alyssa Thompson

Team USA: Men's Soccer

The U.S. men’s team, who will be competing at the Olympics for the first time since 2008, consists of:

Goalkeepers:

Patrick Schulte

Gaga Slonina

Defenders:

Nathan Harriel

Jalen Neal

Bryan Reynolds

John Tolkin

Jonathan Tomkinson

Caleb Wiley

Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders:

Cole Bassett

Gianluca Busio

Benjamin Cremaschi

Jack McGlynn

Aidan Morris

Rokas Pukstas

Tanner Tessmann

Forwards:

Paxten Aaronson

Esmir Bajraktarevic

Taylor Booth

Cade Cowell

Damion Downs

Johan Gomez

Duncan McGuire

Kevin Paredes

Griffin Yow

When Do The 2024 Pars Olympics Take Place?

The complete list of athletes competing at this year's Olympics can be viewed here.

The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off on July 26, 2024 and will conclude on August 11, 2024. Every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock.