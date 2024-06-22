Advertisement

2024 Paris Olympics: The Complete Lineup Of Competing Athletes

kelly coffey-behrens
·4 min read
Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics 2020
The 2024 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, are scheduled to be held in Paris, France.  As the highly anticipated sporting event quickly approaches, many are wondering which all-star athletes will represent Team USA. While it is obvious that Simone Biles will compete in the gymnastics even and Alex Morgan in soccer, who else will be there?

Here is a list of who will compete in some of the popular sporting events for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Women's Gymnastics Team For 2024 Paris Olympics

Simone Biles at Tokyo Olympics 2020
The 16 women who made the 2024 Women's Gymnastics Team USA roster are as follows:

  • Simone Biles

  • Skye Blakely

  • Jade Carey

  • Dulcy Caylor

  • Jordan Chiles

  • Kayla DiCello

  • Shilese Jones

  • Suni Lee

  • Kaliya Lincoln

  • Eveylynn Lowe

  • Zoey Molomo

  • Hezly Rivera

  • Joscelyn Roberson

  • Simone Rose

  • Tiana Sumanasekera

  • Leanne Wong

Men's Gymnastics Roster For 2024 Paris Olympics

 

The 20 men who made the 2024 Men's Gymnastics Team USA roster are as follows:

  • Fuzzy Benas

  • Jeremy Bischoff

  • Cameron Bock

  • Tate Costa

  • Alex Diab

  • Asher Hong

  • Patrick Hoopes

  • Paul Juda

  • Josh Karnes

  • Brody Malon

  • Kiran Mandava

  • Yul Moldauer

  • Stephen Nedoroscik

  • Curran Phillips

  • Frederick Richard

  • Kai Uemura

  • Colt Walker

  • Donnell Whittenburg

  • Shane Wiskus

  • Khoi Young

Team USA: Women's Basketball

Brittney Griner smiling
The USA Women's Basketball Summer Olympics roster:

  • A’ja Wilson

  • Breanna Stewart

  • Diana Taurasi

  • Brittney Griner

  • Alyssa Thomas

  • Napheesa Collier

  • Jewell Loyd

  • Kelsey Plum

  • Jackie Young

  • Sabrina Ionescu

  • Chelsea Gray

  • Kahleah Copper

Notably missing is the newest WNBA star Caitlin Clark, and while it caused a big uproar amongst sports fans, the 22-year-old says there are no hard feelings.

"I'm excited for the girls that are on the team," she told reporters after the roster was announced, per ESPN. "I know it's the most competitive team in the world and I know it could have gone either way -- me being on the team or me not being on the team. I'm going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it will be fun to watch them."

Team USA: Men's Basketball

Stephen Curry and Under Armour to drop street pack collection with Sesame Street
The 2024 USA Men’s National Team finalists are:

  • Bam Adebayo

  • Jarrett Allen

  • Paolo Banchero

  • Desmond Bane

  • Scottie Barnes

  • Devin Booker

  • Mikal Bridges

  • Jaylen Brown

  • Jalen Brunson

  • Jimmy Butler

  • Alex Caruso

  • Stephen Curry

  • Anthony Davis

  • Kevin Durant

  • Anthony Edwards

  • Joel Embiid

  • De’Aaron Fox

  • Paul George

  • Aaron Gordon

  • Tyrese Haliburton

  • James Harden

  • Josh Hart

  • Tyler Herro

  • Jrue Holiday

  • Chet Holmgren

  • Brandon Ingram

  • Kyrie Irving

  • Jaren Jackson Jr.

  • LeBron James

  • Cam Johnson

  • Walker Kessler

  • Kawhi Leonard

  • Damian Lillard

  • Donovan Mitchell

  • Chris Paul

  • Bobby Portis

  • Austin Reaves

  • Duncan Robinson

  • Jayson Tatum

  • Derrick White

  • Trae Young

Women's Swimming Team For 2024 Paris Olympics

Kate Douglass and friends posing in front of a pool
Women’s 200m Butterfly - Final

  • Regan Smith

  • Alex Shackell

  • Lindsay Looney

Women’s 200m Breaststroke - Final

  • Kate Douglass

  • Lilly King

  • Alex Walsh

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinal

  • Regan Smith

  • Phoebe Bacon

  • Claire Curzan

Team USA: Men's Swimming

Caeleb Dressel of (USA) looks at scoreboard after swimming in the Men's 100m Freestyle Semifinal
Men’s 200m Backstroke– FINAL

  • Ryan Murphy

  • Keaton Jones

  • Jack Aikins

Men’s 50m Freestyle– Semifinal

  • Chris Guiliano

  • Caeleb Dressel

  • Jack Alexy

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Semifinal

  • Chase Kalisz

  • Shaine Casas

  • Kieran Smith

Team USA: Women's Soccer

Alex Morgan clapping at Sweden vs USA
Goalkeepers

  • Alyssa Naeher

  • Casey Murphy

  • Jane Campbell

Defenders

  • Naomi Girma

  • Crystal Dunn

  • Tierna Davidson

  • Abby Dahlkemper

  • Emily Fox

  • Jenna Nighswonger

  • Casey Krueger

  • Becky Sauerbrunn

Midfielders

  • Rose Lavelle

  • Lindsey Horan

  • Sam Coffey

  • Korbin Albert

  • Emily Sonnett

  • Olivia Moultrie

  • Lily Yohannes

Forwards

  • Sophia Smith

  • Mallory Swanson

  • Jaedyn Shaw

  • Trinity Rodman

  • Alex Morgan

  • Catarina Macario

  • Alyssa Thompson

Team USA: Men's Soccer

Patrick Schulte at MLS 2024
The U.S. men’s team, who will be competing at the Olympics for the first time since 2008, consists of:

Goalkeepers:

  • Patrick Schulte

  • Gaga Slonina

Defenders:

  • Nathan Harriel

  • Jalen Neal

  • Bryan Reynolds

  • John Tolkin

  • Jonathan Tomkinson

  • Caleb Wiley

  • Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders:

  • Cole Bassett

  • Gianluca Busio

  • Benjamin Cremaschi

  • Jack McGlynn

  • Aidan Morris

  • Rokas Pukstas

  • Tanner Tessmann

Forwards:

  • Paxten Aaronson

  • Esmir Bajraktarevic

  • Taylor Booth

  • Cade Cowell

  • Damion Downs

  • Johan Gomez

  • Duncan McGuire

  • Kevin Paredes

  • Griffin Yow

When Do The 2024 Pars Olympics Take Place?

Suni Lee in the gym
Instagram | Suni Lee

The complete list of athletes competing at this year's Olympics can be viewed here.

The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off on July 26, 2024 and will conclude on August 11, 2024. Every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock.