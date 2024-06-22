2024 Paris Olympics: The Complete Lineup Of Competing Athletes
The 2024 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, are scheduled to be held in Paris, France. As the highly anticipated sporting event quickly approaches, many are wondering which all-star athletes will represent Team USA. While it is obvious that Simone Biles will compete in the gymnastics even and Alex Morgan in soccer, who else will be there?
Here is a list of who will compete in some of the popular sporting events for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Women's Gymnastics Team For 2024 Paris Olympics
The 16 women who made the 2024 Women's Gymnastics Team USA roster are as follows:
Simone Biles
Skye Blakely
Jade Carey
Dulcy Caylor
Jordan Chiles
Kayla DiCello
Shilese Jones
Suni Lee
Kaliya Lincoln
Eveylynn Lowe
Zoey Molomo
Hezly Rivera
Joscelyn Roberson
Simone Rose
Tiana Sumanasekera
Leanne Wong
Men's Gymnastics Roster For 2024 Paris Olympics
The 20 men who made the 2024 Men's Gymnastics Team USA roster are as follows:
Fuzzy Benas
Jeremy Bischoff
Cameron Bock
Tate Costa
Alex Diab
Asher Hong
Patrick Hoopes
Paul Juda
Josh Karnes
Brody Malon
Kiran Mandava
Yul Moldauer
Stephen Nedoroscik
Curran Phillips
Frederick Richard
Kai Uemura
Colt Walker
Donnell Whittenburg
Shane Wiskus
Khoi Young
Team USA: Women's Basketball
The USA Women's Basketball Summer Olympics roster:
A’ja Wilson
Breanna Stewart
Diana Taurasi
Brittney Griner
Alyssa Thomas
Napheesa Collier
Jewell Loyd
Kelsey Plum
Jackie Young
Sabrina Ionescu
Chelsea Gray
Kahleah Copper
Notably missing is the newest WNBA star Caitlin Clark, and while it caused a big uproar amongst sports fans, the 22-year-old says there are no hard feelings.
"I'm excited for the girls that are on the team," she told reporters after the roster was announced, per ESPN. "I know it's the most competitive team in the world and I know it could have gone either way -- me being on the team or me not being on the team. I'm going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it will be fun to watch them."
Team USA: Men's Basketball
The 2024 USA Men’s National Team finalists are:
Bam Adebayo
Jarrett Allen
Paolo Banchero
Desmond Bane
Scottie Barnes
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Jaylen Brown
Jalen Brunson
Jimmy Butler
Alex Caruso
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Kevin Durant
Anthony Edwards
Joel Embiid
De’Aaron Fox
Paul George
Aaron Gordon
Tyrese Haliburton
James Harden
Josh Hart
Tyler Herro
Jrue Holiday
Chet Holmgren
Brandon Ingram
Kyrie Irving
Jaren Jackson Jr.
LeBron James
Cam Johnson
Walker Kessler
Kawhi Leonard
Damian Lillard
Donovan Mitchell
Chris Paul
Bobby Portis
Austin Reaves
Duncan Robinson
Jayson Tatum
Derrick White
Trae Young
Women's Swimming Team For 2024 Paris Olympics
Women’s 200m Butterfly - Final
Regan Smith
Alex Shackell
Lindsay Looney
Women’s 200m Breaststroke - Final
Kate Douglass
Lilly King
Alex Walsh
Women’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinal
Regan Smith
Phoebe Bacon
Claire Curzan
Team USA: Men's Swimming
Men’s 200m Backstroke– FINAL
Ryan Murphy
Keaton Jones
Jack Aikins
Men’s 50m Freestyle– Semifinal
Chris Guiliano
Caeleb Dressel
Jack Alexy
Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Semifinal
Chase Kalisz
Shaine Casas
Kieran Smith
Team USA: Women's Soccer
Goalkeepers
Alyssa Naeher
Casey Murphy
Jane Campbell
Defenders
Naomi Girma
Crystal Dunn
Tierna Davidson
Abby Dahlkemper
Emily Fox
Jenna Nighswonger
Casey Krueger
Becky Sauerbrunn
Midfielders
Rose Lavelle
Lindsey Horan
Sam Coffey
Korbin Albert
Emily Sonnett
Olivia Moultrie
Lily Yohannes
Forwards
Sophia Smith
Mallory Swanson
Jaedyn Shaw
Trinity Rodman
Alex Morgan
Catarina Macario
Alyssa Thompson
Team USA: Men's Soccer
The U.S. men’s team, who will be competing at the Olympics for the first time since 2008, consists of:
Goalkeepers:
Patrick Schulte
Gaga Slonina
Defenders:
Nathan Harriel
Jalen Neal
Bryan Reynolds
John Tolkin
Jonathan Tomkinson
Caleb Wiley
Walker Zimmerman
Midfielders:
Cole Bassett
Gianluca Busio
Benjamin Cremaschi
Jack McGlynn
Aidan Morris
Rokas Pukstas
Tanner Tessmann
Forwards:
Paxten Aaronson
Esmir Bajraktarevic
Taylor Booth
Cade Cowell
Damion Downs
Johan Gomez
Duncan McGuire
Kevin Paredes
Griffin Yow
When Do The 2024 Pars Olympics Take Place?
The complete list of athletes competing at this year's Olympics can be viewed here.
The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off on July 26, 2024 and will conclude on August 11, 2024. Every event from the Summer Olympics will be broadcast live on Peacock.