2024 All-Palo Pinto County Girls Basketball Team
Apr. 9—Below is a list of superlative awards as well as first-team and second-team rosters comprised of players from Palo Pinto County UIL high school girls basketball teams. The UIL All-Palo Pinto County Team relies on coaches' nominations, all-district lists, statistics and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
Superlatives
MVP: Ava Hawkins, Gordon
Offensive MVP: Kamryn Glover, Graford
Defensive MVP: Ashley Crawford, Graford
Newcomer: Aniya Richardson, Mineral Wells
Post of the Year: Caitlyn Parsons, Gordon
Playmaker of the Year: Payton Reed, Gordon
Coach of the Year: Benita Carlton, Gordon
1st Team: Shayla Crowe, Gordon; Marley Jackson, Gordon; Haylee Bezio, Graford; Hannah Lindsey, Graford; Breanna Morgan, Graford; Cadence Colwell, Mineral Wells; Lily Hernandez, Strawn; Milly Hughes, Strawn
2nd Team: Taylor Humphrey, Gordon; Kaylee Maldonado, Gordon; Faith Perry, Graford; Kaylee Rogers, Graford; Kahlea Samples, Mineral Wells; Stephanie Alanis, Strawn; Aadi Fuentes, Strawn; Stormee Parsons, Strawn