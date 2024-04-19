2024 outdoor track and field preview capsules

Apr. 19—Annette Caldwell (seventh year)

C

Boys: Sixth at MVC championships, 18th at states; Girls: Seventh at MVCs, 19th at states.

Boys: Seniors — Braden Cousineau, Brady Trenoweth, Nolan Keene, Kakoa Laliberte; Juniors — Cayden Durgin, Cody Monto; Sophomores — Neil Haylock, Gaven Parsons. Girls: Seniors — Mya Austin, Lailey Laughton; Juniors — Brittany Carrier, Kai Trenoweth, Chloe Maxim, Naomi Austin.

Taz Keough (throws), Chloe Gordon (throws), Hailey Litchfield (throws).

Boys: Chrisian Esparza (sprints), Ethan Dutile (sprints), Nick Manley (sprints), Zoe Thone (sprints), Addison Smith (sprints), Stone Philbrick (throws), Leon Landry (throws).

The Buckfield program keeps growing, from single-digit numbers a few years ago to now more than 20 athletes. Caldwell said this is the largest group of four-year seniors the program has had. Other new additions include assistant coaches Seth Levier and Melissa Kilborn, who Caldwell called technique specialists. The Bucks, who don't have a home track, will have opportunities to train at Poland after utilizing Leavitt's facilities in the past.

Dave Buck (fifth year); assistant: Gunnar Bradbury

C; MVC

Boys: Twelfth at MVC championships, 26th at Class C states; Girls: Thirteenth at MVCs.

Boys: Senior — Sam Benson (sprints); Junior — Andrew Wisecup (throws); Sophomores — Jed Fields (throws), Shayne Henry (sprints/throws/jumps), Gio Patterson (throws/sprints). Girls: Senior — Megan Spaulding (throws); Junior — Amaya Child (sprints/throws); Sophomores — Ella Cote (sprints/throws), Pheonix Lee (sprints/throws).

Abbey Theriault (racewalk), Bode Gray (throws), Bryan Beaucage (throws).

Boys: Juniors — Alex Hiscock (jumps/sprints/hurdles), Alessandro Tammaro (throws/sprints/jumps); Sophomore — Hunter Emmons (sprints/jumps/throws); Freshmen — Stetson Thurston (distance/jumps), William Morris (distance/hurdles), Tomlin Suttles (middle distance/throws), Dominic O'Connor (sprints/throws), Hayden Robbins (distance/hurdles), Mitchel Wolf (distance/hurdles). Girls: Junior — Tessah LeClerc (sprints/jumps); Sophomores — Sophia Niño Aguirre (sprints/jumps/throws), Reeghan Nisbet (jumps/hurdles/throws); Freshmen — Marley Berry (racewalk/throws), Kile LaFolette (hurdles/sprints/jumps/throws), Mckenzie Boyle (middle distance/distance), Aurora Breau (middle distance/distance), Layla Boutin (hurdles/sprints/jumps).

A growing middle school program is paying dividends for the Cougars, who this season have a roster that coach Dave Buck is excited about. "We're getting kids who love the sport coming up," Buck said. "We've also had lots of success with team members recruiting their friends." Dirigo's depth is growing and the Cougars will be able to compete in more events because of it. "We hope to see the team move higher in the conference and state Class C standings over the next few years," Buck said.

Diana Kruszewski (second year), Katie Byrne (first year)

A; KVAC Large Schools

Boys: Fourth at KVAC Large Schools championships, 20th at Class A states; Girls: KVAC Large Schools runners-up, eighth at states.

Favour Monday (hurdles/jumps), Jaden Baril (hurdles), Saphryn Humason-Fulgham (sprints/jumps), Gavin Therriault (throws/sprints/jumps), Kiara Bushman (sprints/jumps), Kasey Smith (racewalk/pole vault), Fernando Kele (sprints/jumps), Leilani Mitchell (racewalk/throws/jumps), Katharine Garcia (distance), Violet Vincent (hurdles/middle distance), Ngengele Adolphe (hurdles), Tristyn Chapman (distance), Gavin Anderson (distance), Isaac Thorndike (throws), Corbin Bosse (pole vault), Joe LeBlanc (pole vault), Quinn St. Peter Scott (distance/pole vault), Samira Awil (middle distance/throws), Shirome Coy (racewalk/discus).

Lillyann Watkins, Tudum Monday, Owen Vincent, Dru Hyndman, Breya Whitman, Elijah Morgan, Tulebari Monday, Cassidy Landre.

New co-head coach Katie Byrne notes that there's lot of changes for the Edward Little track program in 2024. Out is longtime coach Rebecca Hefty, who retired after more than 20 years, and who Byrne said will be "hugely missed." In is a new track and stadium for the Red Eddies, which Byrne said is exciting for the program. Also new is more than 45 athletes, with a large group of ninth- and 10th-graders. "Time for our seniors to really mentor and lead the younger athletes in the Eddie way," Byrne said.

Boys: Todd Mercer (22nd year); Girls: Mike Griffin (10th year); assistants: Adam Zukowski, Jeff Amos, James LePage

B; WMC Division 1

Boys: Fifth at WMC Division 1 championship, 16th at Class B states; Girls: Fourth at WMC Division 1 championship, 17th at states.

Boys: Seniors — Carter Libby (distance), Preston Gerry (distance), Trevor Amos (throws), Ben Cobb (jumps), Tony Reilin (sprints), Phil Soule (throws); Juniors — Cole Ouellette (throws), Cam Meeks (throws). Girls: Seniors — Ella Brown (jumps), Sara Patriquin (jumps/hurdles); Juniors — Annie Reynolds (throws), Elara Kluck (throws); Sophomore — Lyedin Chase-Lessard (sprints/jumps).

The boys team has scorers in all three areas of the track and field — running, jumps and throws. That could help them contend, as could spreading out the athletes among the various events to maximize points in the competition. The girls are led by a trio (Brown, Patriquin and Reynolds) that have multiple trips to states with medals earned. The Patriots will be especially strong in the jumps and throws.

Jamie Juntura (13th year), Will Parkin (sixth year), Jen Perron (third year), Isaiah Davis (seventh year), Sean Daigle (second year), Nicole Fletcher (first year)

B; KVAC Small Schools

Boys: KVAC Small Schools champions, Class B state champions; Girls: KVAC Small Schools runners-up, Eighth at states.

Boys: Seniors — Darien Wells, Max Thibault, Cole Johanson, Mason Higgins, Brayden Greenlaw, Gabe Durazo, Maddox Demers, Noah Brisson, Logan Berube, Drake Bartley, Mason Twitchell, Aiden Turcotte, Dom Toscano; Juniors — Kaiden Tabet, Keegan Reny, Brock Poulin, Camrin Libby, Xazavior Gray, Noah Gibbs, Ryan Gatti, Wade Desrosiers, Landon Daigle, Alex Corey, Landon Aasen, Stephen Pierre, Aiden Levesque, Kavon Graham-Jones, Dane Cabral, Justin Adams, Grady Mayo; Sophomores — Jett Worcester, Phin Scherrer, Travis Potter, Reed Petrin. Girls: Seniors — Zoe Stadler, Abby Marston, Serae Fish, Olivia Doyon, Lindsay Bates; Juniors — Jayna Thistle, Molly Sealy, Lilly Pelletier, Heather Mousseau, Olivea Miller, Madison Madore, Anniston Jones, Michaela Harrington, Izzy Gates, Maddie Gabri, Cadence Carson, Amaya Bubier, Tessa Blais, Jade Haylock; Sophomores — Cambrielle Poole, Haley Marston, Kaisley Marquis, Sage Dunn.

Emma Couturier, Dayton Calder, Logan Ouellette, Hannah Milliken, Gwen Scherrer, Aubrey Oakes.

Senior — Kayla Smith; Juniors — Avery Cologna, Jace Velozo; Sophomores — Liam Mckee, Reid Langlois; Freshmen — Angelo Toscano, Liz Buckley, Max Ciley, Derek Fortin, Able Goodwin, Emily Kinchen, Natalie Moody, Colin Schlobohm, Jacob Gibbs, Trent Sibley, Mackenzie Capen.

The Hornets have one of the largest rosters the program has ever had, according to head coach Jamie Juntura. They also have high expectations, with the boys looking to repeat as conference and state champions and the girls out for redemption at the conference championship meet. Juntura said many of the girls' top point scorers are coming off successful indoor seasons and want to carry that over to the spring. The boys lose some scoring with the graduation of Dayton Calder and Logan Ouellette, but there are other returning athletes ready to fill those gaps. "Even though the season has had a bumpy start due to weather, the Leavitt Hornets are looking to be a prominent presence at the end of season meets," Juntura said.

Craig John (second year); assistants: Carolyn Court, Ken Ball, Mohamed Awil, Jane Jawar.

A; KVAC Large Schools

Boys: Third at KVAC Large Schools championships, 16th at Class A states; Girls: Fifth at KVAC Large Schools championships, sixth at states.

Boys: Seniors — Ahmed Abdow (jumps/sprints), Jaylan Ball (sprints/hurdles), Martinho Codo (jumps/javelin), Tafari Corson-James (jumps/sprints), James Durr (throws), Hugo Lopes (distance), Aristarque Meli (sprints/jumps), Jose Nzinga (sprints); Juniors — Heliclenio Dozolo (hurdles/jumps), Ismaiil Hassan (distance), Ryker Paradis (throws/sprints), Ritangel Silva (sprints), Ian Nash (throws), Tadon Rogers (throws); Sophomores — Xavier Belanger (throws), Evan Brousseau (distance), Braden Earles (throws), Ethan Rhys Fortuna (middle distance), Enzo Giampaolo (distance), Yussuf Guhat (jumps/sprints), Cameron Harris (jumps/sprints), Nehemiah Holifield (sprints), Losue Luis (shot put/sprints), Shaker Mahdi (jumps/hurdles), Jesus Rafael (jumps/hurdles/sprints), Jonatas Sousa (sprints), Larson Stone (pole vault/jumps/hurdles), Lorivanio Vemba (sprints), Brior Verrill (sprints), Tayshawn Watson (sprints). Girls: Seniors — Madison Binette (middle distance/hurdles), Makenna Drouin (hurdles/sprints), Katelyn Lynch (throws); Juniors — Athanasia Andoniades (sprints), Addison Bilodeau (middle distance), Biel Deng (jumps), Jenni Flynn (jumps/hurdles/sprints), Josie Gagnier (pole vault/middle distance), Victoria Mpaka (sprints/jumps), Annie Spurr (distance), Stefanie Tuffour (sprints/jumps); Sophomore — Holly Aloegnikou (sprints), Flavia Dozolo (throws), Virginia Foss (sprints/hurdles/jumps), Maya Gunther (middle distance), Ezabella Kelly (middle distance), Christie Mabi (hurdles/sprints), Madilyn Moreau (jumps/hurdles), Grace Morgan (throws), Delaney Ouellette (distance), Amelia Wooten (distance).

Adam Bilodeau (distance), Feysal Abdirahman (distance), Danny Zhang (distance), Jabril Holloman (jumps), Audrey Bilodeau (hurdles/jumps/sprints).

Boys: Seniors — Caden Boone (jumps/sprints), Rousseyl Mohamed (distance); Junior — Josia Katroli (jumps/sprints); Freshmen — Dimitri Likongo (sprints). Girls: Sophomore — Lubesso Sauca (jumps); Freshmen — Tracy Banguninga (jumps), Perola Meli (sprints/jumps), Ariyanna Murchison (jumps/sprints), Bailey Jordan (throws), Joana Almeida (jumps/sprints).

The Blue Devils boast a roster of nearly 130 athletes, including what coach Craig John called "a very dedicated core group" along with a "good amount" of new athletes starting their first season with the program. John expects to see some school records broken in events such as the throws, jumps, sprints and distance races. "I don't like to say we are shooting for this or that, but let's just say that we are not without ambitions for this team," John said.

Nicole Sautter (third year); assistants: Hank Fuller (38th year), Doug Sautter (28th year), Bree Merrill (second year)

C; MVC

Boys: MVC champions, Class C state runners-up; Girls: MVC champions, 12th at states.

Boys: Seniors — Owen Booker (jumps/javelin/pole vault), Adam Hayes (sprints/hurdles), Emmett Mooney (sprints/hurdles), Kaden James (throws); Juniors — Spencer Baldwin (throws), Caleb Hayes (middle distance/pole vault); Sophomores — Landon Booker (pole vault/throws), Malachi Ganong (distance), Samuel Liudvinaitis (racewalk/middle distance), Isaac Scribellito (middle distance). Girls: Juniors — Addy Burkhardt (middle distance), Riley Hoyle (sprints/pole vault), Avia Russo (hurdles/jumps/pole vault); Sophomores — Kasie Booker (racewalk/pole vault/javelin), Bella Reny (discus).

Boys: Chase Mailhot (distance), Demetrius Clark (throws); Girls: Kayla Cooper (sprints), Kiana Goldberg (hurdles), Loreesa Theriault-Guay (distance).

Boys: Seniors — Nick Powell (jumps), Corey George (throws); Junior — Yonathan Da Silva (sprints); Freshmen — Maleek Beaumier (jumps), Christian Libby (sprints/throws), Garrett Moreau (throws), Kendal McGehee (sprints/hurdles), Sidney McGehee (racewalk/jumps), Mason Wagner (middle distance, throws). Girls: Sophomores — Hannah Clement (sprints), Katelyn McDaniel (sprints/pole vault), Alivia Saunders (sprints), Tiana Seaborne (throws); Freshmen — Leah Barry (throws), Ellyana Blake (distance), Adaya Ganong (jumps), Abigail Gervais (middle distance), Riley Kuietauskas (throws), Loren Moreau (distance), Rachel Morse (racewalk).

The boys expect to continue to be competitive at the conference and state levels, with a large group of underclassmen to buoy standout upperclassmen Owen Booker, Adam Hayes, Emmett Mooney and Caleb Hayes. The girls team is young, but welcomes in a lot of freshmen to a group that would like to repeat as conference champions.

Dickson McCannell (first year) and Molly Menice (first year)

C; MVC

Boys: Seventh at MVC championships, 11th at Class C states; Girls: Fourth at MVCs, 20th at states.

Boys: Juniors — Zachary Fecteau (distance/throws), Dante Burlingame (sprints/throws); Sophomores — Tim Barker (throws), Jacob Fernandez (distance/throws), Lewis Lamoreau (sprints/throws), Isaiah Trott (throws). Girls: Senior — Abby Atwood (middle distance); Sophomores — Maeve Burgess (racewalk), Annabelle Carlton (sprints/hurdles), Audrey Langlois (sprints), Eva Poulin (sprints), Clara Turcotte (sprints).

Trevor Bauer, Brosnan Comeau, Megan Blasius, Holly Hunt.

Boys: Junior — Brayden Helmuth; Freshmen — Levi Helmuth, Liam Mitchell, Gavan Morrill, Caden Smith, Vasili Bendo. Girls: Sophomore — Isabelle Fenderson; Freshmen — Lillian Carlton, Peyton McDonald, Ryleigh Stewart.

The biggest change for the Mustangs is at head coach, with longtime head coach Tom Menendez retiring and in his place is the tandem of Dickson McCannell and Molly Menice. They inherit a young roster, and McCannell said the focus will be on rebuilding and learning. "The team has shown a great deal of enthusiasm already, and the coaches have been seeing a lot of potential that is sure to prove itself over time," McCannell said.

Boys: JT Taylor (13th year); Girls: Adam Curato (13th year)

C; MVC

Boys: Fifth at MVC championships, 16th at Class C states; Girls: Third at MVCs, 15th at states.

Boys: Seniors — Maing Tang (throws), Jyrrmal Yates (jumps/javelin), Aidan Granados (distance), Braedyn Goyette (jumps/javelin); Juniors — Kaden Mills (jumps/sprints), Drake Knox (jumps/hurdles), Michael Chase (jumps/hurdles), Adam Gammon (sprints/jumps); Sophomores — Dexter Rice (middle distance/hurdles), Whyatt Perham (racewalk/distance), Diquari Thompson (sprints/jumps). Girls: Seniors — Ciara Abbot (sprints), Brooke Chase (jumps/hurdles), Kara Jasud (throws/ sprints/jumps/hurdles), Emma Koch (throws/sprints/jumps); Juniors — Maddy Dow (throws/sprints), Felicity-Love Hoyt (jumps/middle distance), Paisley Clukey (sprints/jumps); Sophomores — Chloe Brown (sprints/jumps), Haley Glover (sprints/jumps).

Robert Leveillee, Brooke Buotte, Justice Gendron.

Boys: Sophomore — Chance Watson (middle distance/javelin); Freshmen — Ryder Harding (sprints/jumps), Colton Gallant (jumps/middle distance), Cash Provencher (jumps)/middle distance), Corbin DeVore (distance). Girls: Senior — Jaden Boulanger (sprints/jumps); Sophomore — Nataley Yates (sprints/jumps); Freshmen — Emma Gallante (middle distance), Riley Windover) (racewalk/throws/distance).

The boys team features upperclassmen looking to make leaps at the conference and state levels, as well the addition of some talented freshmen. Coach JT Taylor said the focus early in the season is building team camaraderie and creating a functional athletic base to keep athletes healthy throughout the season. The Falcons should be strong in the jumps and sprints, according to Taylor. Curato, the girls coach, looks for his team to be deep in most events, but the loss of Buotte could be felt in the longer distances. The Falcons' relay teams should continue to be competitive. Strong leadership will be key, with normal practice plans thrown off by fall flooding and recent snowstorms.

Kelley Cullenberg (32nd year)

A; KVAC Large Schools

Boys: Fourth at KVAC Medium Schools championships, 26th at Class A states; Girls: Fourth at KVAC Medium Schools championship, 24th at states.

Boys: Seniors — Hunter Beach (throws), Andrew Robinson (middle distance/racewalk); Juniors — Craig Bessey (throws), Colin Drake (throws), Wyatt Flagg (sprints/hurdles/throws), Henri McCourt (distance/jumps); Sophomores — Ben Hatch (distance), Kesley Manenge (sprints/jumps), Colin Woehre-Logan (throws/jumps). Girls: Senior — Abbey Goodspeed (throws); Juniors — Addie Colello (distance), Cassidy Hart (throws/hurdles), Nora McCourt (distance), Natalee Orr (sprints/jumps/middle distance), Brielle Tinker (distance/jumps), Emeline Young (racewalk/sprints); Sophomores — Kaitlyn Rosie (throws/sprints), Eliza Stinson (sprints/hurdles/jumps), Elizabeth Strickland (distance).

Boys: Cyrus Evans, Seth Pinkham, Cowen Young, Kodi Quimby; Girls: Moriah Reusch, Gabriella Seaberg.

Boys: Sophomores — Jackson Penland (throws), Tyler Rackliff (sprints/hurdles/jumps/racewalk), Sam Rose (throws); Freshmen — Nick DeMarco (distance/jumps), Wyatt Hall (middle distance/racewalk), Teddy McLeod (sprints/ hurdles), Damian Wynn (distance/jumps), Eli Young (distance/jumps). Girls: Senior — Tameeka Blauvelt (sprints/throws/jumps); Juniors: Dezariah Rose (throws), Heavenly Vernesoni (sprints/hurdles/racewalk), Astrid Jones (distance); Sophomores — Kara Brougham (sprints/throws/racewalk), Anndee Gardner (sprints/jumps/throws), Alyisa Kinsey (sprints/throws), Acacia Omari (middle distance/racewalk), Evelyn Stadelman (sprints); Freshmen — Elsa Feegel (middle distance/racewalk/throws), Isobel Hanson (throws/sprints), Lily Jackson (racewalk/distance/throws), Zatarea Rose (throws/sprints).

The Cougars have a decent amount of returning upperclassmen, as well as quite a few newcomers who are already showing progress and potential, according to Cullenberg. Still, as one of the smaller Class A schools, Mt. Blue has a tall task in stacking up against the larger schools. "But this will allow us to rise to the challenge of being the best teams that we can be," Cullenberg said.

Boys: Nate Danforth (21st year); Girls: Luc Roy (18th year)

A; KVAC Large Schools

Boys: Sixth at KVAC Large Schools championships, 17th at Class A states; Girls: Eighth at KVAC Large Schools championships, 13th at states.

Boys: Seniors — Zack Braun (sprints/hurdles), Carlton Daily (sprints), Jake Carson (sprints/throws), Cody Roy (distance/pole vault); Juniors — Brady Delamater (sprints/jumps), Eli Laverdiere (jumps/throws), Brady Roy (sprints/jumps), Logan Bottomly (sprints/jumps), Devon Guptill (sprints/jumps), Lucas Hutchinson (distance); Sophomore — Brayden Murch (sprints/jumps/throws). Girls: Seniors — Meredith Harthorn, Willow Adler; Juniors — Lucy Weed, Kalli Johnson, Natalie Gray, Ella Pelletier; Sophomores — Cedar Worster, Antonella Gilbert.

Boys: Lincoln Merrill, Holden Shaw, Kopen Grenier; Girls: Ashley Richardson, Kylie Danforth, Maddie Stack, Kenzie Grenier, Sierra Carson, Molly Corbett, Lilly Brassley.

Boys: Junior — Frank Lewins (jumps); Freshmen — Brooks Merrill (throws), Gabe Paradis (throws), Asher Roy (distance/jumps). Girls: Freshmen — Chloe Bowen, Maddy Berry, Maddy MacAlister, Avery Marston.

Head coach Nate Danforth said the boys team is on the younger side and has lower numbers than in years past, so the Vikings will be counting on their returning placers from the championship meets to set the tone for the rest of the group. Girls head coach Luc Roy said that girls are also rebuilding, but many of the incoming athletes did well at the middle school level and are looking to prove themselves in high school. The returners are working hard to finish what they started in previous seasons.

Joshua Kennison (third year); assistants: Chuck Cantone (first year), Phil Brienza (ninth year), Dan Roy (first year)

B; WMC Division 2

Boys: Third at WMC Division 2 championships, eighth at Class B states; Girls: Third at WMC Division 2 championships, 27th at states.

Boys: Seniors — Aidan Webb, Alerick Sands, Jake Powers, Cadyn Langlois, Dawson Ferguson, Andrew Lamont, Dodge Lafrinea; Juniors — Anthony Warren, Gavin Ellis; Sophomores — Jameson Plummer, Cayden Michaud, Damon Martin, Ryan Langlois, Riley Lamb, Ryan Kelly, Damion Gerding-Shaw, Mason Dulworth, Harper Doyle, George Dionne, Ethan Castonguay, Brayden Brown. Girls: Seniors — Danielle Warren, Tihan Jones, Abby Hamilton-Borkowski, Kiley Drake, Breanna Bartlett, Judith Rundel; Juniors — Terralyn Magofna, Isabella Laird, Emma Jones, Arianna Gammon, Lilah Doyle, Autumn Demelia, Brianna Corriveau, Olivia Austin; Sophomores — Ava Ouellette, Ava Koumou-Nete, Madyson Eskuri, Jenna Caron, Emily Bartlett.

Nolan Gary, Nick Garey.

Freshmen — Regan Wakem, Caelea Theriault, Payton Rose, Alexianna Morse, Elianna Morello, Kaiah McGarry, Kloey Magofna, Thomas Jeurgens, Addison Gravel, Konnor Furbush, Zoey Freeman, David Farrell, Madeline Ellis, Haley Ellis, Kianna Dulworth, Grace Davis, Eli Culleton, Gabriella Cooper, Benjamin Comeau, Gracelyn Camire, Payton Blake.

Head coach Joshua Kennison said the outlook for the Knights this season is bright. They have a roster with numbers north of 60, including more than 20 freshmen. "Building toward the future is our goal, as well as being competitive within the conference," Kennison said.

Nicole Curtis (second year), Caryn Waceken (second year), Mike Morrell (first year)

C; MVC

Boys: Fourteenth at MVC championships; Girls: Twelfth at MVCs.

Boys: Seniors — Brandon Wilson (throws), Bryce Marston (throws/jumps); Junior — Alex Ladd (jumps/sprints); Sophomore — Colin Gonzalez (throws). Girls: Juniors — Hannah Perkins (racewalk/distance/javelin), Kenzi Richards (jumps/sprints), Grace Espeaignnette (jumps/sprints), Cariana Rollins (jumps/sprints), Leylan Manning (sprints), Olivia Tompkins (sprints/jumps), Avery Ryder (throws), Skylar Condin (distance/javelin), Katie Johnson (discus/sprints/jumps).

Caleb Parlin (jumps/sprints), Ava Coates (distance).

Boys: Seniors — Tyler Gould (throws), James McGovern (throws); Junior — Jayvin St. Louis (jumps/sprints); Freshmen — Caleb Watts (throws), Christopher Wilson (sprints), Owen Dunn (distance), Kaylen Sencabaugh (jumps/hurdles). Girls: Freshmen — Adalia Scarborough (sprints/jumps), Natasha McDonald (sprints/jumps), Erin Chen (racewalk/distance).

The Phoenix return a large number of athletes to the team and bring in a handful of new ones. Both the boys and girls teams lost key athletes, but coach Nicole Curtis said the program is lucky to have the incoming participants to help fill the gaps.

Cameron Meserve (first year); assistants: Darine Gnidehoue (second year), Emily Colson (first year).

C; WMC Division 2

Boys: Sixth in Division 2 at WMC championships; Girls: Seventh in Division 2 at WMCs.

Boys: Juniors — Jack Gilpatric (jumps/sprints), Phoenix Jalbert (distance/jumps), Isaac Yombe (jumps), Logan Martin (pole vault), Ethan Egdall (throws/sprints/jumps), Aiden Walling (sprints), Gavin Godfrey (jumps/sprints). Girls: Seniors — Lauren Hanlon (hurdles/sprints), Abby Piotrowski (distance); Juniors — Rohen Brown (distance), Lauren Naous (hurdles), Alexyss Baird (sprints), Brooklyn Whited (racewalk), Leah Herrick (sprints); Sophomores — Nina Brown (sprints), Cecile Brown (throws).

Sam Laverdiere (distance), Matt Holmon (sprints), Jordynn Bilodeau (distance), Colby Levasseur (sprints).

Boys: Juniors — Hayden Murphy (pole vault), Brockton Morissette (throws), Dan Burnham (throws), John Brocke (jumps), Aidan Robitaille (multiple); Sophomores — Harper Borden (multiple), Isaac Pippin (sprints). Girls: Senior — Anna Geyer-Shaheen (distance); Juniors — Anna Theriault (multiple), Laila Monismith (sprints); Sophomores — Lillian Radonis (sprints), Lily Thibault (sprints); Freshmen — Daisy Piotrowski (distance), Madline Bauer (sprints/jumps), Ani Jalbert (jumps).

The Saints have grown their roster this season, and Meserve, in his first year at the helm, is emphasizing versatility. "We have many individuals willing to try new events," Meserve said. Jack Gilpatric, for instance, can run anything from the 100-meter dash to the 2-mile run. "Overall we got a deep roster with a lot of depth, and gumption," Meserve.

Ed Van Tassel (19th year); assistants: Tiff Shaw (fifth year), Zack Phinney (first year)

C; MVC

Boys: MVC runners-up, 10th at Class C states; Girls: Sixth at MVCs, 14th at states.

Boys: Seniors — Chris Pottle (distance), Teddy Wagner (middle distance), Eben Michaud (distance), David Gustin (distance), Gabe Corey (middle distance), Sam Brito (middle distance), Harold Vance (distance); Juniors — Colton Baird (jumps), Aidan Grant (throws), Hunter Reynolds (throws), Ryan Wells (hurdles), Joseph Szakas (distance), Barrett Perkins (throws); Sophomores — Joshua Ellis (sprints), Jacob Feith (throws), Luke Hopkins (distance), Ben Porter (sprints), Dylan Weymouth (throws). Girls: Senior — Alwil Ring (jumps); Juniors — Elizabeth Unangst (middle distance), Madeline Wagner (middle distance), Isabel Folsom (jumps), Ashley Arsenault (middle distance), Zion Armstrong (sprints), Abigail Rounds (sprints), Elizabeth Ainsworth (throws).

Boys: James Cognata, Kyle Dionne, Jacob Barrows; Girls: None.

Junior — Cody Cobb (sprints); Sophomores — Ethan Flagg (throws), Taegin Gogan (throws), Brock Dewar (throws); Freshmen — Sam St. Germain (distance), Lucas Rice (sprints), Tyler Poulin (distance), Urijah Oliver (distance), Derrick Gould (distance), Reece Dubreuil (sprints), Sam Drown (throws), Alfie Cognata (middle distance). Girls: Seniors — Haley Williams (distance), Kaitlyn Brito (distance); Sophomore — Cate Gustin (sprints); Freshmen — Keura Pearson (middle distance), Grace Grant (throws), Sophie Beckwith (middle distance).

The boys bring back a lot of last year's conference runner-up team, but the graduation of 800-meter state champ James Cognata is big loss. Van Tassel sees a roster that has a good mix of experience and youth that will look to keep developing and peak for the championship meets. The girls team is a young squad, according to Van Tassel, but the addition of senior Haley Williams, who was a New England cross country championship qualifier in the fall, is a boon for the Ramblers.

2024 Spring Sports Preview